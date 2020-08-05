Watch: World Snooker Championship - Higgins & Selby in second-round action

Rex Features Copyright: Rex Features

World number 15 Barry Hawkins made light work of Swiss debutant Alexander Ursenbacher with a 10-2 first-round victory at the World Championship.

Englishman Hawkins has one of the best recent records at the Crucible, reaching the final in 2013 and making four further semi-final appearances.

He held a 7-2 overnight lead and had no trouble completing the win to set up a meeting with Neil Robertson.

Later on, world number 60 Martin Gould hammered Scotland's Stephen Maguire 10-3.

Englishman Gould, 38, said before the tournament he was driven into a "dark place" by abuse on social media and was planning to retire if he did not make it through qualifying.

But he produced a stunning performance with four centuries and five further breaks of 50 or more to oust Tour Championship winner Maguire.

