Watch: World Snooker Championship - Higgins & Selby in second-round action

World number 15 Barry Hawkins made light work of Swiss debutant Alexander Ursenbacher with a 10-2 first-round victory at the World Championship. Englishman Hawkins has one of the best recent records at the Crucible, reaching the final in 2013 and making four further semi-final appearances. He held a 7-2 overnight lead and had no trouble completing the win to set up a meeting with Neil Robertson. Later on, world number 60 Martin Gould hammered Scotland's Stephen Maguire 10-3. Englishman Gould, 38, said before the tournament he was driven into a "dark place" by abuse on social media and was planning to retire if he did not make it through qualifying. But he produced a stunning performance with four centuries and five further breaks of 50 or more to oust Tour Championship winner Maguire. Read the full report from yesterday's action here .
Hawkins through but Maguire out in first round
Last time out
Last year’s final saw Judd Trump dismantle John Higgins 18-9 to claim his maiden World Championship title in one of the most breathtaking Crucible finals ever witnessed.
In a classic contest, the two shared a record 11 centuries and brought up the 100th ton of the tournament.
Trump took total control at 12-5 after the first day in Sheffield, helped by a run of winning eight straight frames.
Both missed chances of maximum breaks as Trump went 16-9 up, a lead he did not relinquish in the final session.
How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?
All times are BST and subject to change.
Full BBC TV and online listings for day seven of the World Snooker Championship.
Thursday, 6 August
10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
23:30-00:20 - Highlights, BBC Two
00:20-02:20 - World Championship Extra, BBC Two
What is it?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
This is the first time the event will be held in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
How to get into snooker
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.