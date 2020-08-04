Watch: World Snooker Championship - Higgins in second round action

World number 89 Jamie Clarke caused a huge shock by beating world number four Mark Allen 10-8 on a day of first-round upsets at the World Championship. Welsh debutant Clarke, the lowest-ranked player in the tournament, turned around a 6-4 deficit against Allen, who made a record-equalling five centuries. Earlier on Tuesday, Thailand's Noppon Saengkham stunned 2005 champion Shaun Murphy 10-4, converting a 6-3 lead on his second appearance at the Crucible. Read the full report from a dramatic day on the baize here .
Live Reporting
Clarke and Saengkham spring big upsets
Last time out
Last year’s final saw Judd Trump dismantle John Higgins 18-9 to claim his maiden World Championship title in one of the most breathtaking Crucible finals ever witnessed.
In a classic contest, the two shared a record 11 centuries and brought up the 100th ton of the tournament.
Trump took total control at 12-5 after the first day in Sheffield, helped by a run of winning eight straight frames.
Both missed chances of maximum breaks as Trump went 16-9 up, a lead he did not relinquish in the final session.
How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?
Full BBC TV and online listings for day four of the World Snooker Championship.
Wednesday, 5 August
10:00-12:00 & 13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV
23:30-00:20 - Highlights, BBC Two
00:20-02:20 - World Championship Extra, BBC Two
What is it?
2020 World Snooker Championship
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
This is the first time the event will be held in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
