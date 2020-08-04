Watch: World Snooker Championship - Higgins in second round action

Video content Video caption: 'He's not going to pot that' - Noppon Saengkham sinks sensational pink 'He's not going to pot that' - Noppon Saengkham sinks sensational pink

World number 89 Jamie Clarke caused a huge shock by beating world number four Mark Allen 10-8 on a day of first-round upsets at the World Championship.

Welsh debutant Clarke, the lowest-ranked player in the tournament, turned around a 6-4 deficit against Allen, who made a record-equalling five centuries.

Earlier on Tuesday, Thailand's Noppon Saengkham stunned 2005 champion Shaun Murphy 10-4, converting a 6-3 lead on his second appearance at the Crucible.

Read the full report from a dramatic day on the baize here.