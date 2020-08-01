Watch: World Snooker Championship - Robertson v Liang Wenbo & Yan Bingtao v Slessor

Video content Video caption: Bingham makes 'wonderful' 106 break at the Crucible Bingham makes 'wonderful' 106 break at the Crucible

Former winners Stuart Bingham and Mark Williams, along with 2016 finalist Ding Junhui, booked their places in the second round of the 2020 World Championships on day two in Sheffield.

Bingham, champion in 2015, clinched a hard-fought 10-7 win against fellow Englishman Ashley Carty.

Welshman Williams - a three-time winner at the Crucible - reeled off six straight frames to overcome Scotland's Alan McManus 10-5.

Ding, of China, endured a much more difficult route, forced into a deciding frame before beating England's Mark King 10-9.

