Watch: World Snooker Championship - first round

  1. Last time out

    Video caption: World Snooker Championship final: Record-breaking snooker and epic shots

    Last year’s final saw Judd Trump dismantle John Higgins 18-9 to claim his maiden World Championship title in one of the most breathtaking Crucible finals ever witnessed.

    In a classic contest, the two shared a record 11 centuries and brought up the 100th ton of the tournament.

    Trump took total control at 12-5 after the first day in Sheffield, helped by a run of winning eight straight frames.

    Both missed chances of maximum breaks as Trump went 16-9 up, a lead he did not relinquish in the final session.

    Read the full report here.

  2. When can I watch today?

    All times are BST and subject to late changes.

    Full BBC TV and online listings for day two of the World Snooker Championship.

    Friday, 31 July

    10:00-12:00, 13:00-18:00 & 18:55-20:00 - BBC Two

    10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button

    10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00, 19:00-23:00 - Table 1 & 2, BBC Sport online, BBC iPlayer & Connected TV

    23:20-00:10 - Highlights, BBC Two

    00:10-02:10 - UK Championship Extra, BBC Two

  3. What is it?

    2020 World Snooker Championship

    The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

    It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

    The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).

    This is the first time the event will be held in August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

    World Snooker Championship
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. How to get in to Snooker

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

    Video caption: Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community
