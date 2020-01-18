Watch: Masters semi-finals - Murphy v Carter & Gilbert v Bingham
Last time out
Debutant David Gilbert made a tournament-high 144 break in a dominant 6-2 victory over Stephen Maguire to reach the Masters semi-finals.
World number 11 Gilbert is in line for a bonus £15,000 after a stunning century in the opening frame.
The Englishman went 4-1 ahead including runs of 55 and 91 and completed the task in his first appearance at London's Alexandra Palace.
"I'm absolutely over the moon," said the 38-year-old from Derby.
What is the Masters?
The second of the so-called Triple Crown snooker events, the Masters is considered snooker’s most prestigious invitation tournament.
The 2020 tournament runs from January 12 to 19 with full coverage across the BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV and iPlayer, plus coverage across the BBC Sport website and app.
The Masters has been held at Alexandra Palace in London since 2012 and its most decorated player is Ronnie O'Sullivan. The seven-time champion will not be in action though at the 2020 tournament after announcing he would not take part in December.
Defending champion Judd Trump beat O’Sullivan in last year’s final 10-4 and will hope to retain his title after the World number one exited the UK Championship at the last 32 stage in December.
