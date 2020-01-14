Watch: Masters Snooker - Wilson v Lisowski

Video content Video caption: Judd Trump beats Ronnie O'Sullivan to win Masters final 10-4 at Alexandra Palace Judd Trump beats Ronnie O'Sullivan to win Masters final 10-4 at Alexandra Palace

Judd Trump hammered seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-4 with a brilliant performance to win his first Masters title.

A closely fought classic was expected between two of snooker's biggest draws, but the match turned into a comprehensive rout for Trump.

The world number five's blistering start saw him open up 4-0 and 7-1 advantages in a stunning first session.

Despite O'Sullivan responding in the evening with two centuries as he clawed three frames back, Trump was not to be denied.

