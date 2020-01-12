Watch: Masters Snooker - Robertson v Maguire

The second of the so-called Triple Crown snooker events, the
Masters is considered snooker’s most prestigious invitation tournament.
The 2020 tournament runs from January 12 to 19 with full
coverage across the BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV and iPlayer, plus
coverage across the BBC Sport website and app.
The Masters has been held at Alexandra Palace in London
since 2012 and its most decorated player is Ronnie O'Sullivan. The seven-time
champion will not be in action though at the 2020 tournament after announcing he would not
take part in December.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Perry stuns Ding
Ding Junhui suffered a shock 6-3 defeat by Joe Perry in the opening match of this year's Masters in London.
The Chinese player arrived in fine form having won the UK Championshipin York last month, but despite a 135 break in frame two, he was never ahead.
Englishman Perry, the world number 16 who reached the final of this event in 2017, was too consistent and breaks of 71, 93 and 83 secured victory.
Read the full report from that match here.
Last time out
Judd Trump hammered seven-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-4 with a brilliant performance to win his first Masters title.
A closely fought classic was expected between two of snooker's biggest draws, but the match turned into a comprehensive rout for Trump.
The world number five's blistering start saw him open up 4-0 and 7-1 advantages in a stunning first session.
Despite O'Sullivan responding in the evening with two centuries as he clawed three frames back, Trump was not to be denied.
Read the full report here.
What is the Masters?
The second of the so-called Triple Crown snooker events, the Masters is considered snooker’s most prestigious invitation tournament.
The 2020 tournament runs from January 12 to 19 with full coverage across the BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TV and iPlayer, plus coverage across the BBC Sport website and app.
The Masters has been held at Alexandra Palace in London since 2012 and its most decorated player is Ronnie O'Sullivan. The seven-time champion will not be in action though at the 2020 tournament after announcing he would not take part in December.
Defending champion Judd Trump beat O’Sullivan in last year’s final 10-4 and will hope to retain his title after the World number one exited the UK Championship at the last 32 stage in December.
BBC Coverage
All times GMT and subject to late changes
The BBC will bring you live coverage from Alexandra Palace on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button, plus uninterrupted coverage on the BBC Sport website, app and on BBC iPlayer.
There will also be a daily highlights round-up and further extended coverage of the day's play with Masters Snooker Extra each evening.
Monday, 13 January
13:00 - Neil Robertson (Aus) v Stephen Maguire (Sco)
19:00 - Mark Allen (NI) v David Gilbert (Eng)
BBC coverage
Live
13:00-16:45 - BBC Two
19:00-23:00 - BBC Red Button
Highlights
23:15-00:05 - BBC Two (repeated 04:40, 09:20 & 12:10, BBC Red Button)
00:05-02:05 - Extra, BBC Two (repeated 05:30 & 10:10, BBC Red Button)
How to get into snooker
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination. Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get in to.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - you can do that here.
And a great way to start taking part in snooker is through a local snooker club.
The English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards provides a club finder to locate your local snooker venue.