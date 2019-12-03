Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Higgins v Bingham & Allen v Maflin
O'Sullivan eases into Round of 16
Reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan kept his title challenge on track with a comfortable 6-2 win over Thailand's Noppon Saengkham.
But O'Sullivan said he was struggling with "a really, really bad foot".
"I hope I am OK to play," the 43-year-old seven-time UK champion told BBC Sport. "It's an old running injury.
"I couldn't stop running forever so I got back to running four or five weeks ago and it's just really sore. I have to manage it. I don't want to pull out so will just have to run on the days I am not playing."
O'Sullivan grimaced on a couple of occasions, but it did not seem to affect him despite not being at his fluent best in beating his Thai opponent in a match almost devoid of safety play.
O'Sullivan will face Ding Junhui in the next round.
Last time out
UK Snooker Championship 2018
Ronnie O'Sullivan won the UK Championship for a record seventh time by outclassing Mark Allen 10-6 in York.
O'Sullivan retained his title to move to 19 World, UK and Masters trophies - surpassing Stephen Hendry's record in the 'Triple Crown' events.
A run of six frames in a row allowed the Englishman to dominate the final.
Northern Ireland's Allen rallied to trail 9-6, but O'Sullivan closed out the match with a break of 78 to collect the trophy and the £170,000 top prize.
Five-time world champion O'Sullivan sat out the 2015 event, but has dominated at the Barbican in recent years, claiming three titles since 2014.
What is the UK Snooker Championship?
The UK Snooker Championship is one of Snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the World Championship and the Masters.
The 2019 edition of the UK Snooker Championship will be held at the York Barbican for the eighth successive year. The tournament was previously held in York from 2001-2006 and returned in 2011 after being held in Telford for four years.
This year has more than £1,000,000 in prize money on the line for the first time - with the winner claiming £200,000.
