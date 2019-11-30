Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Mei Xi Wen v Trump & Ding Junhui v Georgiou

Video content Video caption: Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Mark Allen - best shots Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Mark Allen - best shots

Ronnie O'Sullivan won the UK Championship for a record seventh time by outclassing Mark Allen 10-6 in York.

O'Sullivan retained his title to move to 19 World, UK and Masters trophies - surpassing Stephen Hendry's record in the 'Triple Crown' events.

A run of six frames in a row allowed the Englishman to dominate the final.

Northern Ireland's Allen rallied to trail 9-6, but O'Sullivan closed out the match with a break of 78 to collect the trophy and the £170,000 top prize.

Five-time world champion O'Sullivan sat out the 2015 event, but has dominated at the Barbican in recent years, claiming three titles since 2014.