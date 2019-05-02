Watch: World Snooker Championship semi-finals - Gilbert v Higgins & G Wilson v Trump
Summary
- Semi-finals (best of 33 frames)
- 10:00 BST & 19:00: David Gilbert (Eng) 3-5 John Higgins (Sco)
- 14:30: Gary Wilson 4-4 Judd Trump
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
John Higgins trails David Gilbert 5-3 after first session
Four-time champion John Higgins trails David Gilbert 5-3 after the first session of their World Championship semi-final in Sheffield.
Gilbert made a nervous start by missing straightforward pots, allowing Higgins to take the first two frames, but soon settled with a break of 94.
He trailed 3-2, but then won three in a row, including missing the 15th black on a maximum 147 break, to lead 5-3.
Read the full report here.
How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?
Friday 3 May
Replay
Highlights - 02:40-10:00, BBC Red Button
Semi-finals live
10:00-12:00, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
10:00-14:00 & 19:00-22:30, BBC Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:05-23:55, BBC Two(00:10-01:00, BBC Two NI)
What is the World Snooker Championship?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
Get Inspired: How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.