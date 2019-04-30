Watch: World Snooker Championship - Robertson, Higgins & Trump in quarter-finals action
RTL
Summary
- Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)
- Coverage of both tables available at the top of this page
- 10:00 BST: Neil Robertson (Aus) 4-4 John Higgins (Sco), Ali Carter (Eng) 7-9 Gary Wilson (Eng)
- 14:30: Kyren Wilson (Eng) 6-10 David Gilbert (Eng), Judd Trump (Eng) 7-1 Stephen Maguire (Sco)
- 19:00: Neil Robertson (Aus) v John Higgins (Sco), Judd Trump (Eng) v Stephen Maguire (Sco)
What is the World Snooker Championship?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.