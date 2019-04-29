Kyren Wilson

Watch: World Snooker Championship - Trump, Robertson & K Wilson in quarter-final action

BBC coverage; Schedule/scores & results

Summary

  1. Quarter-finals (best of 25 frames)
  2. Coverage of both tables available at the top of this page
  3. 10:00 BST: David Gilbert (Eng) v Kyren Wilson (Eng)
  4. 10:00 BST: Gary Wilson (Eng) v Ali Carter (Eng)
  5. 14:30: John Higgins (Sco) v Neil Robertson (Aus), Judd Trump (Eng) v Stephen Maguire (Sco)
  6. 19:00: David Gilbert (Eng) v Kyren Wilson (Eng), Gary Wilson (Eng) v Ali Carter (Eng)

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Trump come back against Ding as Higgins edges past Bingham

    Video caption: The best shots as Judd Trump beat Ding Junhui in the 2019 World Snooker Championships

    Judd Trump fought past Ding Junhui with a 13-9 win to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship in Sheffield.

    England's Trump surged into a 5-1 lead, China's Ding hit back to go 9-7 in front, but Trump claimed victory in style with six frames in a row.

    In the battle of the former champions, four-time winner John Higgins beat 2015 champion Stuart Bingham 13-11.

    Kyren Wilson made a stunning comeback from a five-frame deficit to beat Barry Hawkins 13-11.

    Read the full report from Monday's action at the Crucible here.

  2. Wilson seals win over Hawkins with back-to-back centuries

    Video caption: Kyren Wilson bounced back to beat Barry Hawkins 13-11 in the World Snooker Championships

    Kyren Wilson bounced back from five frames down to beat Barry Hawkins 13-11 and reach the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship at the crucible

  3. How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?

    Tuesday, 30 April

    Replays

    Highlights - 04:25-05:10 & 07:10-08:00, BBC Red Button

    Extra - 02:25-04:25, 05:10-07:10 & 08:00-10:00, BBC Red Button

    Quarter-finals live

    10:00-12:15, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two

    10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

    Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online

    Highlights

    23:15-00:05, BBC Two (not in Wales)

    Extra

    00:05-02:05, BBC Two

  4. What is the World Snooker Championship?

    The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

    It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

    The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).

    Trophy
    Copyright: Getty Images
  5. Get Inspired: How to get into snooker

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

    Video caption: Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community
