Watch: World Snooker Championship - Wilson & Hawkins in action
Related Video and Audio
Play video Wilson v Hawkins - Table 1 from BBC Sport
Play video Day 10, Afternoon Session from BBC Two
Play video Day 10, Table 1 - Evening Session from BBC Sport
Play video Day 10, Table 2 - Evening Session from BBC Sport
Play video Day 10, Evening Session from BBC Two
RTL
Summary
- Second round (best of 25 frames)
- Coverage of both tables available at the top of this page
- 13:00 BST: Kyren Wilson (Eng) 7-9 Barry Hawkins (Eng)
- 13:00 BST: Ali Carter (Eng) 7-9 Zhou Yuelong (Chn)
- 19:00 BST: John Higgins (Sco) 8-8 Stuart Bingham (Eng), Judd Trump (Eng) 7-9 Ding Junhui (Chn)
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?
Monday, 29 April
Replays
Highlights - 04:35-05:25, 07:20-08:10 & 10:10-11:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 02:35-04:35, 05:25-07:20 & 08:10-10:10, BBC Red Button
Live
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-20:30, BBC Two
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05,BBC Two
What is the World Snooker Championship?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
Get Inspired: How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.