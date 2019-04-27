Barry Hawkins

Watch: World Snooker Championship - Hawkins & Wilson in action

BBC coverage; Schedule/scores & results

Summary

  1. Second round (best of 25 frames)
  2. Coverage of both tables available at the top of this page
  3. 10:00 BST: Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng)
  4. 10:00 BST: Ali Carter (Eng) v Zhou Yuelong (Chn)
  5. 14:30 BST: John Higgins (Sco) 4-4 Stuart Bingham (Eng), Judd Trump (Eng) 5-3 Ding Junhui (Chn)
  6. 19:00 BST: Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng), Ali Carter (Eng) v Zhou Yuelong (Chn)