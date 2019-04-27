Watch: World Snooker Championship - Hawkins & Wilson in action
Related Video and Audio
Play video Wilson v Hawkins - Table 1 from BBC Sport
Play video Carter v Zhou - Table 2 from BBC Sport
Play video Day 9, Morning Session from BBC Two
Play video Day 9, Afternoon Session from BBC Two
Play video Higgins v Bingham - Table 1 from BBC Sport
Play video Trump v Ding - Table 2 from BBC Sport
Play video Wilson v Hawkins - Table 1 from BBC Sport
Play video Carter v Zhou - Table 2 from BBC Sport
Play video Day 9, Evening Session from BBC Two
RTL
Summary
- Second round (best of 25 frames)
- Coverage of both tables available at the top of this page
- 10:00 BST: Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng)
- 10:00 BST: Ali Carter (Eng) v Zhou Yuelong (Chn)
- 14:30 BST: John Higgins (Sco) 4-4 Stuart Bingham (Eng), Judd Trump (Eng) 5-3 Ding Junhui (Chn)
- 19:00 BST: Kyren Wilson (Eng) v Barry Hawkins (Eng), Ali Carter (Eng) v Zhou Yuelong (Chn)