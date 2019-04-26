Watch: World Snooker Championship - Williams & Selby in action
Related Video and Audio
Play video Day 8, Table 1 - Morning Session from BBC Sport
Play video Day 8, Table 2 - Morning Session from BBC Sport
Play video Day 8, Uninterrupted - Afternoon Session from BBC Sport
Play video Day 8, Morning Session from BBC Two
Play video Day 8, Table 1 - Afternoon Session from BBC Sport
Play video Day 8, Table 2 - Afternoon Session from BBC Sport
Play video Day 8, Afternoon Session: Part 1 from BBC Sport
Play video Day 8, Afternoon Session: Part 2 from BBC Two
Play video Day 8, Table 1 - Evening Session from BBC Sport
Play video Day 8, Table 2 - Evening Session from BBC Sport
Play video Day 8, Evening Session from BBC Two
RTL
Summary
- Last 16 (best of 25 frames)
- 10:00 BST: Mark Williams (Wal) 3-5 David Gilbert (Eng)
- 10:00 BST: Mark Selby (Eng) 7-9 Gary Wilson (Eng)
- Coverage of both tables available at the top of this page
- 14:30 BST: Stephen Maguire (Sco) 8-7 James Cahill (Eng) & John Higgins (Sco) v Stuart Bingham (Eng)
- 19:00 BST: Mark Williams (Wal) v David Gilbert (Eng) & Judd Trump (Eng) v Ding Junhui (Chn)
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Williams in hospital with chest pains
World snooker champion Mark Williams is in hospital with chest pains following the opening session of his second-round World Championship game at the Crucible.Read more
Williams & Selby trail in second round
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
Owen Phillips
BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield
World champion Mark Williams and three-time winner Mark Selby trail in their respective second-round ties at the Crucible.Read more
Best shots as favourite Robertson cruises into third round
Watch a selection of the best shots from tournament-favourite Neil Robertson's convincing 13-6 win over Shaun Murphy in the second round of the 2019 World Snooker Championship.
How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?
Full BBC TV and online listings for day EIGHT of the World Snooker Championship.
Saturday, 27 April
Replays
Highlights - 03:15-04:05, 06:05-06:55 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 04:05-06:05 & 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button
Live
13:45-16:30, BBC One
10:00-12:00, 16:30-17:30 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two
10:00-14:00, 16:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
13:45-17:30, Connected TV and online
Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
00:20-01:10, BBC Two
Extra
01:10-03:10, BBC Two
What is the World Snooker Championship?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
Get Inspired: How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.