Mark Williams

Watch: World Snooker Championship - Williams & Selby in action

BBC coverage; Schedule/scores & results

Summary

  1. Last 16 (best of 25 frames)
  2. 10:00 BST: Mark Williams (Wal) 3-5 David Gilbert (Eng)
  3. 10:00 BST: Mark Selby (Eng) 7-9 Gary Wilson (Eng)
  4. Coverage of both tables available at the top of this page
  5. 14:30 BST: Stephen Maguire (Sco) 8-7 James Cahill (Eng) & John Higgins (Sco) v Stuart Bingham (Eng)
  6. 19:00 BST: Mark Williams (Wal) v David Gilbert (Eng) & Judd Trump (Eng) v Ding Junhui (Chn)

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Williams in hospital with chest pains

    Mark Williams

    World snooker champion Mark Williams is in hospital with chest pains following the opening session of his second-round World Championship game at the Crucible.

  2. Williams & Selby trail in second round

    Owen Phillips

    BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

    Mark Williams

    Owen Phillips

    BBC Sport at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield

    World champion Mark Williams and three-time winner Mark Selby trail in their respective second-round ties at the Crucible.

  3. Best shots as favourite Robertson cruises into third round

    Video content

    Video caption: World Snooker Championship: Neil Robertson beats Shaun Murphy - best shots

    Watch a selection of the best shots from tournament-favourite Neil Robertson's convincing 13-6 win over Shaun Murphy in the second round of the 2019 World Snooker Championship.

  4. How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?

    Full BBC TV and online listings for day EIGHT of the World Snooker Championship.

    Saturday, 27 April

    Replays

    Highlights - 03:15-04:05, 06:05-06:55 & 09:10-10:00, BBC Red Button

    Extra - 04:05-06:05 & 07:10-09:10, BBC Red Button

    Live

    13:45-16:30, BBC One

    10:00-12:00, 16:30-17:30 & 19:00-20:00, BBC Two

    10:00-14:00, 16:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

    13:45-17:30, Connected TV and online

    Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online

    Highlights

    00:20-01:10, BBC Two

    Extra

    01:10-03:10, BBC Two

  5. What is the World Snooker Championship?

    The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

    It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

    The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).

    Trophy
    Copyright: Getty Images
  6. Get Inspired: How to get into snooker

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

    Video content

    Video caption: Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community
