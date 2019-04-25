Neil Robertson

Watch: World Snooker Championship - Robertson & Murphy in action

BBC coverage; Schedule/scores & results

Summary

  1. Second round (best of 25 frames)
  2. 10:00 BST: Neil Robertson (Aus) 5-3 Shaun Murphy (Eng)
  3. 10:00 BST: Stephen Maguire (Sco) v James Cahill (Eng)
  4. 14:30 BST: Mark Williams (Wal) v David Gilbert (Eng), Mark Selby (Eng) v Gary Wilson (Eng)
  5. 19:00 BST: Neil Robertson (Aus) v Shaun Murphy (Eng), Stephen Maguire (Sco) v James Cahill (Eng)
Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  2. Last time out

    Video content

    Video caption: World Snooker Championship: Williams holds nerve to win pulsating final

    Last year’s final saw Mark Williams win his third World Championship - 15 years after his last - by holding off John Higgins' stunning fightback in a classic Crucible final.

    Williams, 43, won 18-16 to become the oldest champion since fellow Welshman Ray Reardon, who was 45 in 1978.

    He won seven frames on the trot to take a 14-7 lead but Scot Higgins, 42, came back magnificently to take eight of the next nine and level at 15-15.

    However, Williams responded in style to secure a famous victory. Read the full report here.

  3. How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?

    Full BBC TV and online listings for day seven of the World Snooker Championship.

    Friday, 26 April

    Replays

    Highlights - 04:25-05:10 & 07:10-08:00, BBC Red Button

    Extra - 02:25-04:25, 05:10-07:10 & 08:00-10:00, BBC Red Button

    Live

    10:00-12:15 & 13:00-18:00, BBC Two

    10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

    Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online

    Highlights

    23:05-23:55, BBC Two

    Extra

    23:55-01:55, BBC Two

  4. What is the World Snooker Championship?

    The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

    It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

    The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).

    Trophy
    Copyright: Getty Images
  5. Get Inspired: How to get into snooker

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

    Video content

    Video caption: Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community
