Jack Lisowski

Watch: World Snooker Championship - Lisowski & Murphy in action

BBC coverage; Schedule/scores & results

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. First (best of 19 frames) and second rounds (best of 25 frames)
  2. Coverage of both tables available at the top of this page
  3. First round: 13:00 BST - Jack Lisowski (Eng) v Ali Carter (Eng)
  4. Second round: 13:00 BST - Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Neil Robertson (Aus)
  5. First round: 19:00 BST - Kyren Wilson (Eng) 6-2 Scott Donaldson (Sco)
  6. Second round: 19:00 BST - Mark Selby (Eng) v Gary Wilson (Eng)

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Mark Allen knocked out by Zhou Yuelong

    A spirited fightback by Mark Allen proved in vain as he was beaten 10-7 by China's Zhou Yuelong to become the third seed to lose in the first round of this year's World Championship.

    The Northern Irishman, the world number six, was below par as he trailed 7-2 overnight and quickly fell 9-2 behind.

    Allen, 33, rattled off five frames as Zhou's previously superb game began to crumble with the winning line in sight.

    But the world number 35 edged a scrappy frame 17 to progress. Read the full report here.

    Video content

    Video caption: World Snooker Championship: Zhou Yuelong holds nerve to beat Allen - best shots
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Judd Trump overturns 6-3 deficit to beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

    Judd Trump overturned a 6-3 deficit to win a thrilling final-frame decider against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and keep his World Championship hopes on track.

    The world number seven was outplayed on Tuesday and in danger of joining Ronnie O'Sullivan as a first-round casualty.

    But he rediscovered his form to win five of the first six frames on Wednesday morning for an 8-7 lead.

    The Thai world number 43 forced a deciding frame but a horrible miscue helped Trump to a 10-9 win. Read the full report here.

    Judd Trump
    Copyright: PA
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Miscue costs Un-Nooh final frame against Trump

    Video content

    Video caption: World Snooker Championship: Trump wins after Un-Nooh miscue

    A miscue costs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh the deciding frame to help Judd Trump to a 10-9 victory at the World Championship.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Last time out

    Video content

    Video caption: World Snooker Championship: Williams holds nerve to win pulsating final

    Last year’s final saw Mark Williams win his third World Championship - 15 years after his last - by holding off John Higgins' stunning fightback in a classic Crucible final.

    Williams, 43, won 18-16 to become the oldest champion since fellow Welshman Ray Reardon, who was 45 in 1978.

    He won seven frames on the trot to take a 14-7 lead but Scot Higgins, 42, came back magnificently to take eight of the next nine and level at 15-15.

    However, Williams responded in style to secure a famous victory. Read the full report here.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?

    Full BBC TV and online listings for day six of the World Snooker Championship.

    Thursday, 25 April

    Replays

    Highlights - 04:35-05:25, 07:25-08:10 & 10:10-11:00, BBC Red Button

    Extra - 02:35-04:35, 05:25-07:25, 08:10-10:10 & 11:00-13:00 BBC Red Button

    Live

    13:00-18:00, BBC Two

    13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button

    Tables one & two, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online

    Highlights

    23:15-00:05, BBC Two

    Extra

    00:05-02:05, BBC Two

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. What is the World Snooker Championship?

    The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.

    It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.

    The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).

    Trophy
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Get Inspired: How to get into snooker

    Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.

    It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.

    Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.

    Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.

    Video content

    Video caption: Get Inspired: How World Snooker is helping build confidence in the community
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top