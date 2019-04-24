Watch: World Snooker Championship - Lisowski & Murphy in action
Related Video and Audio
Play video Lisowski v Carter - Table 1 from BBC Sport
Play video Murphy v Robertson - Table 2 from BBC Sport
Play video Day 6, Afternoon Session from BBC Two
Play video K. Wilson v Donaldson - Table 1 from BBC Sport
Play video Selby v G. Wilson - Table 2 from BBC Sport
RTL
Summary
- First (best of 19 frames) and second rounds (best of 25 frames)
- Coverage of both tables available at the top of this page
- First round: 13:00 BST - Jack Lisowski (Eng) v Ali Carter (Eng)
- Second round: 13:00 BST - Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Neil Robertson (Aus)
- First round: 19:00 BST - Kyren Wilson (Eng) 6-2 Scott Donaldson (Sco)
- Second round: 19:00 BST - Mark Selby (Eng) v Gary Wilson (Eng)
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Mark Allen knocked out by Zhou Yuelong
A spirited fightback by Mark Allen proved in vain as he was beaten 10-7 by China's Zhou Yuelong to become the third seed to lose in the first round of this year's World Championship.
The Northern Irishman, the world number six, was below par as he trailed 7-2 overnight and quickly fell 9-2 behind.
Allen, 33, rattled off five frames as Zhou's previously superb game began to crumble with the winning line in sight.
But the world number 35 edged a scrappy frame 17 to progress. Read the full report here.
Judd Trump overturns 6-3 deficit to beat Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Judd Trump overturned a 6-3 deficit to win a thrilling final-frame decider against Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and keep his World Championship hopes on track.
The world number seven was outplayed on Tuesday and in danger of joining Ronnie O'Sullivan as a first-round casualty.
But he rediscovered his form to win five of the first six frames on Wednesday morning for an 8-7 lead.
The Thai world number 43 forced a deciding frame but a horrible miscue helped Trump to a 10-9 win. Read the full report here.
Miscue costs Un-Nooh final frame against Trump
A miscue costs Thepchaiya Un-Nooh the deciding frame to help Judd Trump to a 10-9 victory at the World Championship.
Last time out
Last year’s final saw Mark Williams win his third World Championship - 15 years after his last - by holding off John Higgins' stunning fightback in a classic Crucible final.
Williams, 43, won 18-16 to become the oldest champion since fellow Welshman Ray Reardon, who was 45 in 1978.
He won seven frames on the trot to take a 14-7 lead but Scot Higgins, 42, came back magnificently to take eight of the next nine and level at 15-15.
However, Williams responded in style to secure a famous victory. Read the full report here.
How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?
Full BBC TV and online listings for day six of the World Snooker Championship.
Thursday, 25 April
Replays
Highlights - 04:35-05:25, 07:25-08:10 & 10:10-11:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 02:35-04:35, 05:25-07:25, 08:10-10:10 & 11:00-13:00 BBC Red Button
Live
13:00-18:00, BBC Two
13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 13:00-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:15-00:05, BBC Two
Extra
00:05-02:05, BBC Two
What is the World Snooker Championship?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
Get Inspired: How to get into snooker
Whether you choose to play competitively or socially, snooker is sure to get your brain working.
It requires skill and concentration and will improve your focus and hand-eye coordination.
Anyone can play regardless of age, gender or ability and it's not an expensive sport to get into.
Snooker is essentially a simple sport, once the rules of the game have been learnt - to do just that click here.