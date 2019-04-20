Watch: World Snooker Championship - Higgins & Ding in action
Summary
- First round (best of 19 frames)
- Coverage of both tables available at the top of this page
- 10:00 BST: John Higgins (Sco) v Mark Davis (Eng) - Table 1
- 10:00 BST: Ding Junhui (Chn) 6-3 Anthony McGill (Sco) - Table 2
- 14:30 BST: Shaun Murphy (Eng) v Luo Honghao (Chn), Luca Brecel (Bel) 5-4 Gary Wilson (Eng)
- 19:00 BST: Neil Robertson (Aus) 9-0 Michael Georgiou (Cyp), Stephen Maguire (Sco) 4-5 Tian Pengfei (Chn)
All times stated are UK
Last time out
Last year’s final saw Mark Williams win his third World Championship - 15 years after his last - by holding off John Higgins' stunning fightback in a classic Crucible final.
Williams, 43, won 18-16 to become the oldest champion since fellow Welshman Ray Reardon, who was 45 in 1978.
He won seven frames on the trot to take a 14-7 lead but Scot Higgins, 42, came back magnificently to take eight of the next nine and level at 15-15.
However, Williams responded in style to secure a famous victory. Read the full report here.
How can I watch the World Snooker Championship?
All times are BST and subject to late changes.
Full BBC TV and online listings for day one of the World Snooker Championship.
Sunday, 21 April
Replays
Highlights - 04:25-05:10 & 07:10-08:00, BBC Red Button
Extra - 02:25-04:25, 05:10-07:10 & 08:00-10:00, BBC Red Button
Live
10:00-12:15 & 14:00-18:15, BBC Two
10:00-12:20, 14:35-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC Red Button
Tables one & two, 10:00-14:00, 14:30-18:00 & 19:00-23:00, BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and online
Highlights
23:35-00:25, BBC Two (00:30-01:20, BBC Two NI)
Extra
00:25-02:25, BBC Two (01:20-02:25, BBC Two NI)
What is the World Snooker Championship?
The World Championship is snooker's biggest event and has been staged since 1927. It has been hosted in its modern form by Sheffield's Crucible Theatre since 1977.
It is one part of snooker's 'Triple Crown' events alongside the UK Championship and the Masters.
The event has seen some of the biggest names in snooker throughout the decades win the trophy, including Stephen Hendry (seven titles) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (five titles).
