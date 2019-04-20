Watch: World Snooker Championship - Higgins & Ding in action

Video content Video caption: World Snooker Championship: Williams holds nerve to win pulsating final World Snooker Championship: Williams holds nerve to win pulsating final

Last year’s final saw Mark Williams win his third World Championship - 15 years after his last - by holding off John Higgins' stunning fightback in a classic Crucible final.

Williams, 43, won 18-16 to become the oldest champion since fellow Welshman Ray Reardon, who was 45 in 1978.

He won seven frames on the trot to take a 14-7 lead but Scot Higgins, 42, came back magnificently to take eight of the next nine and level at 15-15.

However, Williams responded in style to secure a famous victory.