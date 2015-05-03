World Snooker Championship final

So we will back at 13:30 BST on Monday. And it promises to be a dramatic conclusion to this year's competition. Shamoon Hafez's report from the Crucible is up on the BBC Snooker page now.

We will call it a day for now. So get some rest and we look forward to seeing you all again tomorrow. As always, thank you for your excellent comments.

Who will get their hands on this trophy? Shaun Murphy leads, but only just.

World Snooker Copyright: World Snooker

I will be back tomorrow. Sleep well and see you then.