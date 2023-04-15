Watch: Skateboard National Championships - Park finals

GB skateboarding superstar Jesse Thomas, fresh from taking gold at the world-renowned Vert Attack competition in Sweden, will compete in the men’s event. He will be joined by fellow GB National team squad member George O’Neill. Meanwhile Lilly Strachan, who also placed on the podium at Vert Attack, as well as achieving a strong result at the World Championships earlier this year - lines up in the women’s event.

British skateboarders were invited to enter the open event last month by sharing a video that showcased their abilities. The final list of skaters to be invited to the National Championships was then decided by a team of 3 judges, based on the same criteria that will then be used to score competitors during the National Championships.

Recently crowned park World Champion Sky Brown will not be competing.