Reaction - Scottish FA announces Hampden purchase

SFA confirms Scotland games will remain at Hampden
The SFA were considering moving to SRU's Murrayfield stadium
SFA not keen to reduce Hampden capacity
SFA to retain Hampden as Scotland's home
Chief executive Ian Maxwell says the SFA's aim is to sell out Hampden on a more regular basis, rather than reduce thee stadium's capacity.
"I would love to see us selling out five matches a year here," he said. "We have to get people back in love with Scottish football.
"The average attendance in European qualifiers is about 40,000. To put 20,000 onto that at Murrayfield would have been a big jump. To get to 50,000 here is not quite as big a jump. That has to be the aim.
"I don't think we have to reduce capacity. We have had a number of games that have sold out and we have to do everything we can to get 50,000 fans along to every game."
Hampden press conference
Well, that's it. SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell spent around 20 minutes talking through the key points of the organisation's decision to stay at Hampden. From finance, redevelopments and rival bids all the way to German stadia and donations to make it all happen.
Decision was "incredibly close" - Maxwell
SFA to retain Hampden as Scotland's home
Ian Maxwell admits the decision to stay at Hampden was not a foregone conclusion, admitting it was "very close" between the national stadium and Murrayfield.
"I have sat in board meetings that got heated," he said. "It was very hotly debated. The SRU put forward a very compelling case and they are a very impressive organisation.
"I would like to think we can maintain that relationship in future. But ownership is the game-changer."
More on Stuttgart
Hampden press conference
BBC Sport Scotland pundit Michael Stewart agrees...
Ian Maxwell says the SFA are committed to investigating the Stuttgart model, where the German giants brought in the stands behind the goals and closer to the pitch.
'Ownership of Hampden will change the game'
SFA to retain Hampden as Scotland's home
SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell says the governing body have listened to fans' concerns over transport issues around Hampden and the poor view from certain parts of the ground, particularly behind the two goals.
"We agree with them that we need to improve access, transport links and the overall experience," he said. "We are committed to doing that.
“With all the commitments that have been made to the Scottish FA and Hampden Park Limited throughout this process, taking ownership of the Hampden Park site will create the potential to transform the home of Scottish football for the benefit of Scottish football fans.
"Ownership really will change the game. We look forward to working with all interested parties to achieve an exciting and fan-friendly vision for Hampden Park.
“With that in mind, we need all of Scotland to pull together to make it Scotland’s national stadium. We have heard many voice their support for the stadium. We need collective action, driven by the Scottish FA, to ensure it remains the beating heart of Scottish football.”
Haughey an 'instrumental' influence
Hampden press conference
Ian Maxwell says the contribution of businessman Lord Willie Haughey was a critical part in the decision to stay at Hampden.
"It was vitally important in terms of the deal with Queen's Park," he said. "He is a passionate Glaswegian, he played for Queen's Park, and he has had involvement there with some of his businesses.
"He was keen to see games stay at Hampden and we are very thankful for his input."
'A big day for Scottish football' - Maxwell
SFA to retain Hampden as Scotland's home
Scottish FA chief executive Ian
Maxwell says today "is a big day for
Scottish football" as he vowed the governing body wants to "inspire a nation".
"Hampden Park has been the spiritual home of Scottish
football for over 100 years," Maxwell said. "It has been central to our sport’s identity in this
country. But today’s decision is about the future, not the past.
“Our mission is to inspire a
nation to love the game and having a home that we can call our own is an
important part of that. It will enable us to drive investment into the game and
give us the best chance to improve football in Scotland."
Hampden press conference
Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell gets the press conference underway
Who made the call?
Hampden press conference (15:00 BST)
Who made the call to stay at Hampden? Meet the SFA board:
Home comforts?
Hampden press conference (15:00 BST)
Scotland defeated Albania 2-0 at Hampden on Monday night but less than 20,000 supporters were in the stadium.
As part of the deal for the Scottish FA to take over Hampden, Queen's Park will receive £5m to see them relocate to Lesser Hampden in the shadows of the main stadium.
A club statement reads: "Queen’s
Park welcomes the Scottish FA’s announcement today, whilst acknowledging there
are still many complexities to be worked out with various stakeholders.
"This
will undoubtably have huge implications for our club and our first priority is
to engage with the club membership which due to confidentiality clauses we have
been unable to do thus far."
How the rival bids stacked up
Hampden press conference (15:00 BST)
Here's what we know so far
Hampden press conference (15:00 BST)
News broke just over an hour ago that Scotland would remain in Glasgow. Here is BBC Sport Scotland's report on what we know so far. Click HERE
Welcome home!
Hampden press conference (15:00 BST)
Hello and welcome to a special live commentary as the Scottish FA hold a special press conference at Hampden over the future home of Scottish Football.
As the location may suggest, the SFA have chosen to remain at the national stadium instead of moving to Edinburgh's Murrayfield in a deal that will see them take ownership of the stadium. Got that? Good...
