Reaction - Scottish FA announces Hampden purchase

Chief executive Ian Maxwell says the SFA's aim is to sell out Hampden on a more regular basis, rather than reduce thee stadium's capacity.

"I would love to see us selling out five matches a year here," he said. "We have to get people back in love with Scottish football.

"The average attendance in European qualifiers is about 40,000. To put 20,000 onto that at Murrayfield would have been a big jump. To get to 50,000 here is not quite as big a jump. That has to be the aim.

"I don't think we have to reduce capacity. We have had a number of games that have sold out and we have to do everything we can to get 50,000 fans along to every game."