Dundee's Paul McGowan (left) and Myles Hippolyte in action

Listen: Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline on Sportsound

Summary

  1. Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline (Longridge)
  2. FT: East Fife 1-1 Forfar Athletic (Dowds; Baird)
  3. Chris Kane sent off for East Fife

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Three in a row for Dunfermline

    FT: Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    The win at Dens Park makes it a hat-trick of League Cup wins for Dunfermline against Dundee after last year's 3-1 success in Fife and another 1-0 back in 1989.

  2. Loons take the shootout spoils

    FT: East Fife 1-1 Forfar Athletic

    Thomas Reilly knocks in the decisive spot-kick as the visitors claim a bonus point, winning the shootout 5-4.

  3. FULL-TIME Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    Dunfermline take over at the top of Group D thanks to that early goal from Jackson Longridge.

    Jackson Longridge
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Jackson Longridge scored the only goal after just three minutes
  4. Post update

    Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    Dunfermline are sitting deep as Jesse Curran's industry wins a corner. The visitors do enough to clear the set-play and break up the park to win a free kick. Is that it?

  5. Five to go...

    Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    We'll get five minutes of stoppage time. Can Dundee find a way back?

  6. CLOSE!

    Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    A shot from distance fizzes narrowly over the top of the Dunfermline goal as Karl Madianga lets fly. Lee Robinson barely moved. Cool judgement from the goalie or did he realise he was never getting there?

  7. Post update

    Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    Aidan Connolly returns to the city of his birth as a late sub for the visitors, taking over from Joe Thomson. Being a former United player, he gets a 'warm' welcome from the home fans.

  8. FULL-TIME - East Fife 1-1 Forfar Athletic

    Ten-man East Fife hold on against Forfar Athletic, and it goes to penalty kicks to decide who gets the bonus point.

  9. Post update

    Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    Dunfermline make their first change as Andy Ryan takes over from Myles Hippolyte. Ryan scored in last week's win at Peterhead and will relish the stretched nature of this game, with lots of space to exploit.

  10. Post update

    Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    It's an unusual save but any save is a good one, right? Lee Robinson gets caught off his line as Jean Alassane Mendy makes a mess of a close-range header. The Dunfermline keeper is falling back but has time to take another step and spring back up to push the ball over the top.

  11. Pity he's run out of subs

    Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    Dundee manager Neil McCann takes a nice touch on the sidelines
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Still got it... Dundee manager Neil McCann takes a nice touch on the sidelines
  12. Post update

    Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    Now Jesse Curran clips a cross towards the front post and Dundee striker Matthew Henvey can't get the proper contact on it inside the six yard box. Another good chance slips away for the home side.

  13. HITS THE WOODWORK

    Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    It's end-to-end stuff now as Dundee go within inches of an equaliser. Elton Ngwatala unloads a powerful shot from 20 yards and the crossbar is still quivering like jelly.

  14. Post update

    Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    Jackson Longridge flashes a cross down the corridor of uncertainty, leaving Jack Hamilton flummoxed. Myles Hippolyte should really being throwing himself at that. Any touch and it's a goal. The forward knows it too, judging by his anguished expression.

  15. Post update

    Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    Jack Hamilton spills an awkward, dipping strike from Joe Thomson and it needs a great recovery tackle from Genseric Kusunga to prevent Louis Longridge reaching the loose ball.

    The Dundee defender has done himself some damage though and he can't go on. Steven Caulker is off the bench for his first appearance of the season. Not a bad replacement.

  16. Post update

    Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    Dunfermline have found a second wind, or are Dundee just leaving massive gaps at the back? Myles Hippolyte takes aim for the far top corner but his shot flies wide.

  17. Post update

    Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    Now the visitors spurn a great chance as Kallum Higginbotham finds Lee Ashcroft on the edge of the six-yard box but the big defender can only power his effort over the top.

  18. Post update

    Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    Matthew Henvey steals in behind the Dunfermline defence and the teenager is taken out with a rugby tackle from Lee Ashcroft.

    The free-kick arcs into a busy penalty box but keeper Lee Robinson gets important fingertips to it as the visitors hack the ball away to safety.

  19. CLOSE!

    Jean Alassane Mendy races on to a dinked pass from Karl Madianga and lofts a first-time effort over advancing keeper Lee Robinson.

    The ball lands on the roof of the net. Dundee are getting closer and closer.

  20. Post update

    Dundee 0-1 Dunfermline

    Paul McGowan is seeing a lot more of the ball now as Dundee play with more pace and purpose. He finds Jesse Curran again and this time the cross is much better. Jean Alassane Mendy gets his head on the ball but can only steer it over the top.

    Can Paul McGowan drag Dundee back into this game?
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Can Paul McGowan drag Dundee back into this game?
