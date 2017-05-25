Archive: Celtic win the European Cup - as it happened

This Celtic team will go down in history after a quite amazing evening in the Portuguese capital.
What a performance from Jock Stein's men. Champions of Europe...
SNSCopyright: SNS
Glasgow 1967: The Lisbon Lions
Stein's way
FT: Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
BBCCopyright: BBC
The immortal words
FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
Clutching the European Cup, McNeill has made his way back to the changing room, where members of the press corps have forced their way in. Liverpool manager Bill Shankly has told Jock Stein, "John, you're immortal now." As the celebrations continue, Stein passes the trophy on without taking a sip of the champagne that fills it.
CHAMPAGNE MOMENT
FT: Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
What a moment for Billy McNeill! The president of Portugal, Americo Tomas, is about to present him with the continent's most prestigious football prize, the European Cup!
GettyCopyright: Getty
Where are the Celtic players?
FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
The police have ushered the Celtic captain Billy McNeill out of the stadium and around the perimeter to get him to the point where he can be presented with the enormous trophy. The rest of the players are in the changing room - they're not going to witness the trophy presentation!
The stats tell the story
FT: Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
BBCCopyright: BBC
Presentation delayed
FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
An announcement has been issued at the Estadio Nacional, first in English, then in Italian and Portuguese, saying that the presentation of the trophy will be delayed.
A sea of green and white
FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
There are so many fans on the pitch that the players are unable to do a lap of honour. It's mayhem out there. Jock Stein is desperately trying to urge the fans to clear the pitch so the trophy can be handed to the new champions of Europe - but the masses are having none of it.
Gemmell mobbed
FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
Quote Message: "Tommy Gemmell is being almost ripped apart. The exhausted player's arms are being pulled in opposite directions by worshipping supporters. from Archie Macpherson, BBC match co-commentator
"Tommy Gemmell is being almost ripped apart. The exhausted player's arms are being pulled in opposite directions by worshipping supporters.
Inter had no answer to Celtic verve
FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
Inter were a spent force towards the end of the game. They had no answer to Celtic's all-out assault on their goal. It's a victory for attacking football over containment, many will argue.
The dash for the falsers
FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
Jock Stein runs on to the pitch to embrace Billy McNeill and Ronnie Simpson before being enveloped by the deliriously happy Celtic fans.
When Stevie Chalmers scored Celtic's second, the supporters began to push down towards the edge of the dry moat that surrounds the pitch. And they were unable to contain their delight when the final whistle went, running on to grab sods of turf and hug their heroes. Amidst the mayhem Bobby Lennox has made a beeline to Simpson's goal to recover his false teeth!
A first for British football
FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
What an achievement by the men from Glasgow! Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Rangers, Dundee and Hibs have all fallen at the last-four stage of this grand tournament. Celtic went one better in reaching the final and have elevated their status further with this thrilling, deserved win. We can only imagine the scenes of celebration in Scotland, Ireland, England, indeed the world over.
FULL-TIME
Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
And there's goes the final whistle. Celtic are the champions of Europe!
Rex FeaturesCopyright: Rex Features
Post update
Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
One last blast from Tommy Gemmell, surely man of the match - although it's hard to pick from so many impressive performances, with his shot from long range whistling over the crossbar.
Post update
Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
Bertie Auld is hacked down as he makes his way into Inter territory. He's staying down for a well earned rest, with the party in the stands in full swing.
Post update
Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
The celebrations are well under way in the stadium as Stevie Chalmers takes the ball for a run down the right before cutting inside and sending a shot wide.
Post update
Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
Don't jinx it Kenneth!
Quote Message: Without a doubt, the European Cup is on its way to Glasgow from Kenneth Wolstenholme BBC match commentator
Without a doubt, the European Cup is on its way to Glasgow
GOAL Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic
Stevie Chalmers
Pandemonium!
Tommy Gemmell makes his way forward down the left for the umpteenth time and is given time and space to pick out Bobby Murdoch 20 yards out. The classy right half fires in a raking shot and there is Stevie Chalmers with the slightest of touches on the edge of the six yard box to make sure it finds the net.
No more than Celtic have deserved. They are almost there now.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Celtic outclass storied opponents
Inter Milan 1-1 Celtic
Quote Message: It does your heart good to see a British team place so much emphasis on attack and so superior to a team that has almost been a myth in its own time from Archie Macpherson BBC match co-commentator
It does your heart good to see a British team place so much emphasis on attack and so superior to a team that has almost been a myth in its own time
