Celtic prepare to take on Inter Milan

Archive: Celtic win the European Cup - as it happened

Live Reporting

By Colin Moffat and Keir Murray

All times stated are UK

  1. Legends of Lisbon

    FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    This Celtic team will go down in history after a quite amazing evening in the Portuguese capital.

    What a performance from Jock Stein's men. Champions of Europe...

    The statue of Celtic captain Billy McNeill that stands outside Celtic Park
    Copyright: SNS
  2. Glasgow 1967: The Lisbon Lions

  3. Stein's way

    FT: Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    Jock Stein's words
    Copyright: BBC
  4. The immortal words

    FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    Clutching the European Cup, McNeill has made his way back to the changing room, where members of the press corps have forced their way in. Liverpool manager Bill Shankly has told Jock Stein, "John, you're immortal now." As the celebrations continue, Stein passes the trophy on without taking a sip of the champagne that fills it.

  5. CHAMPAGNE MOMENT

    FT: Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    What a moment for Billy McNeill! The president of Portugal, Americo Tomas, is about to present him with the continent's most prestigious football prize, the European Cup!

    Billy McNeill steps up to receive the European Cup
    Copyright: Getty
  6. Where are the Celtic players?

    FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    The police have ushered the Celtic captain Billy McNeill out of the stadium and around the perimeter to get him to the point where he can be presented with the enormous trophy. The rest of the players are in the changing room - they're not going to witness the trophy presentation!

  7. The stats tell the story

    FT: Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    Stats
    Copyright: BBC
  8. Presentation delayed

    FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    An announcement has been issued at the Estadio Nacional, first in English, then in Italian and Portuguese, saying that the presentation of the trophy will be delayed.

  9. A sea of green and white

    FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    There are so many fans on the pitch that the players are unable to do a lap of honour. It's mayhem out there. Jock Stein is desperately trying to urge the fans to clear the pitch so the trophy can be handed to the new champions of Europe - but the masses are having none of it.

  10. Gemmell mobbed

    FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    Quote Message: "Tommy Gemmell is being almost ripped apart. The exhausted player's arms are being pulled in opposite directions by worshipping supporters. from Archie Macpherson, BBC match co-commentator
    Archie Macpherson, BBC match co-commentator
  11. Inter had no answer to Celtic verve

    FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    Inter were a spent force towards the end of the game. They had no answer to Celtic's all-out assault on their goal. It's a victory for attacking football over containment, many will argue.

  12. The dash for the falsers

    FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    Jock Stein runs on to the pitch to embrace Billy McNeill and Ronnie Simpson before being enveloped by the deliriously happy Celtic fans.

    When Stevie Chalmers scored Celtic's second, the supporters began to push down towards the edge of the dry moat that surrounds the pitch. And they were unable to contain their delight when the final whistle went, running on to grab sods of turf and hug their heroes. Amidst the mayhem Bobby Lennox has made a beeline to Simpson's goal to recover his false teeth!

  13. A first for British football

    FT Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    What an achievement by the men from Glasgow! Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Rangers, Dundee and Hibs have all fallen at the last-four stage of this grand tournament. Celtic went one better in reaching the final and have elevated their status further with this thrilling, deserved win. We can only imagine the scenes of celebration in Scotland, Ireland, England, indeed the world over.

  14. FULL-TIME

    Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    And there's goes the final whistle. Celtic are the champions of Europe!

    Celtic celebrate at full-time
    Copyright: Rex Features
  15. Post update

    Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    One last blast from Tommy Gemmell, surely man of the match - although it's hard to pick from so many impressive performances, with his shot from long range whistling over the crossbar.

  16. Post update

    Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    Bertie Auld is hacked down as he makes his way into Inter territory. He's staying down for a well earned rest, with the party in the stands in full swing.

  17. Post update

    Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    The celebrations are well under way in the stadium as Stevie Chalmers takes the ball for a run down the right before cutting inside and sending a shot wide.

  18. Post update

    Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    Don't jinx it Kenneth!

    Quote Message: Without a doubt, the European Cup is on its way to Glasgow from Kenneth Wolstenholme BBC match commentator
    Kenneth WolstenholmeBBC match commentator
  19. GOAL Inter Milan 1-2 Celtic

    Stevie Chalmers

    Pandemonium!

    Tommy Gemmell makes his way forward down the left for the umpteenth time and is given time and space to pick out Bobby Murdoch 20 yards out. The classy right half fires in a raking shot and there is Stevie Chalmers with the slightest of touches on the edge of the six yard box to make sure it finds the net.

    No more than Celtic have deserved. They are almost there now.

    Stevie Chalmers scores
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  20. Celtic outclass storied opponents

    Inter Milan 1-1 Celtic

    Quote Message: It does your heart good to see a British team place so much emphasis on attack and so superior to a team that has almost been a myth in its own time from Archie Macpherson BBC match co-commentator
    Archie MacphersonBBC match co-commentator
