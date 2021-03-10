Team New Zealand and Italy's Team Luna Rossa

Watch: The America's Cup - race three & four

All times stated are UK

  1. How can I watch the America's Cup?

    All times are GMT and subject to change at late notice.

    Live coverage from selected races at the America's Cup will be available to watch on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    Friday, 12 March

    Races Three & Four

    03:00-05:00 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

    Details of future races and highlight shows may be announced in the future.

  2. How to get into sailing

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: Get Inspired: Mike Bushell sets sail in his latest challenge

    Whether racing, exploring places you wouldn't otherwise be able to see or just having a muck around out on the water, sailing can be a great way to get active.

    There are plenty of Royal Yachting Association Training Centres to get you started, and if you progress to racing, sailing can give one of the most comprehensive workouts around.

    Clubs are a great, affordable way to get started. If you have never been sailing, take a look at the RYA's Get Afloat page to find out how you can get yourself out on the water.

    During the whole over May, the Push The Boat Out campaign allows you to try taster sessions at almost 400 venues across the UK.

