Watch: The America's Cup - race three & four

Video content Video caption: Get Inspired: Mike Bushell sets sail in his latest challenge Get Inspired: Mike Bushell sets sail in his latest challenge

Whether racing, exploring places you wouldn't otherwise be able to see or just having a muck around out on the water, sailing can be a great way to get active.

There are plenty of Royal Yachting Association Training Centres to get you started, and if you progress to racing, sailing can give one of the most comprehensive workouts around.

Clubs are a great, affordable way to get started. If you have never been sailing, take a look at the RYA's Get Afloat page to find out how you can get yourself out on the water.

During the whole over May, the Push The Boat Out campaign allows you to try taster sessions at almost 400 venues across the UK.