Watch: Prada Cup Final - race seven & eight

Ineos Team UK, skippered by Ben Ainslie, got their first win in the Prada Cup final in New Zealand but still trail Italy's Luna Rossa.

Action resumed on Saturday with two races after Auckland was placed in a 72-hour lockdown earlier this week.

The Italian boat now leads 5-1 in the best-of-13 final series for the right to race holders Team New Zealand for the 36th America's Cup.

"Getting one back was what we needed," said Ainslie.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist started both of Saturday's races aggressively but Ineos conceded a penalty early in race five, allowing Luna Rossa, who had dominated the series so far, to build up an advantage and win by 80 seconds.

But Ainslie controlled race six, covering every move to win by 14 seconds.

