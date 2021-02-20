Watch: Prada Cup Final - race seven & eight

Ineos Team UK, skippered by Ben Ainslie, got their first win in the Prada Cup final in New Zealand but still trail Italy's Luna Rossa.
Action resumed on Saturday with two races after Auckland was placed in a 72-hour lockdown earlier this week.
The Italian boat now leads 5-1 in the best-of-13 final series for the right to race holders Team New Zealand for the 36th America's Cup.
"Getting one back was what we needed," said Ainslie.
The four-time Olympic gold medallist started both of Saturday's races aggressively but Ineos conceded a penalty early in race five, allowing Luna Rossa, who had dominated the series so far, to build up an advantage and win by 80 seconds.
But Ainslie controlled race six, covering every move to win by 14 seconds.
Ben Ainslie's Ineos Team UK are into the final of the Challenger Series - which will determine who faces Team New Zealand for the America's Cup in March.
They face Italy's Luna Rossa in the Prada Cup final, a best-of-13 series starting on Saturday in Auckland - with selected races live on the BBC.
The winners will take on holders Team New Zealand in the 36th America's Cup from 6-21 March.
Ineos Team UK is bidding to become the first British team to win the trophy.
The story so far
Four-time Olympic champion Ainslie, a previous America's Cup winner with the United States team in 2013, is the skipper and driving force of the British boat.
The 44-year-old's team got off to a terrible start when, unable to use the hi-tech arms that allow the 75-foot monohull to "fly" above the water, they lost all six races in December's World Series.
But they bounced back in style following a series of technical updates, reaching speeds of more than 50 knots as they won all five of their races in the Challenger Series round-robin to secure their place in the final.
What is the Prada Cup?
Jimmy Spithill's Luna Rossa had to go through an additional round of qualifying but beat the team from the United States 4-0 to secure their spot.
As the defending champions, Team New Zealand automatically get to compete in the America's Cup without having to qualify.
Ainslie faces former team-mate - what the skippers said
Spithill and Ainslie inspired a remarkable comeback when they were on the same side with Oracle Team USA at the 2013 America's Cup in San Francisco.
At 8-1 down, they stormed back to claim a 9-8 victory against Team New Zealand and retain the Auld Mug.
"I've had a great relationship with Jimmy over many years now, both racing with one another and against one another," said Ainslie.
"He's a great competitor, a great sailor. There's a healthy respect between us and, for whatever reason, whenever we race against one another, it normally ends up being pretty exciting."
Spithill said his crew were battle hardened after their races against the Americans, and hoped that would give them the edge.
"The pressure we had to face internally, the entire team after that series going into this sort of sudden death, that's about as good a preparation as you can get," he said.
"Neither team will be underestimating each other and we'll be putting the hammer down."
How can I watch the Prada Cup?
All times are GMT and subject to change at late notice.
Live coverage from selected races at the Prada Cup will be available to watch on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Full coverage details:
Sunday, 21 February
Races 7 & 8
03:00-05:00 - BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and BBC Sport website
More races may be broadcast, depending on the score in the series.
Wednesday, 24 February
Highlights of remaining races
16:30-17:15 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
How to get into sailing
BBC Sport
Whether racing, exploring places you wouldn't otherwise be able to see or just having a muck around out on the water, sailing can be a great way to get active.
There are plenty of Royal Yachting Association Training Centres to get you started, and if you progress to racing, sailing can give one of the most comprehensive workouts around.
Clubs are a great, affordable way to get started. If you have never been sailing, take a look at the RYA's Get Afloat page to find out how you can get yourself out on the water.
During the whole over May, the Push The Boat Out campaign allows you to try taster sessions at almost 400 venues across the UK.