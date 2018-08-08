Watch: Sailing World Championships

Sailing is the perfect way to experience tranquillity and freedom on the water, or you can get your competitive juices flowing, from clubs to the Olympics.

You don't need to be fit or able-bodied to participate, as there are boats to cater for everyone. You don't even need to be a strong swimmer - although you should be comfortable with being in the water in a buoyancy aid.

Clubs are a great, affordable way to get started. If you have never been sailing, take a look at the RYA's Get Afloat page to find out how you can get yourself out on the water.