Ed Wright

Watch: Sailing World Championships

  1. 13:05 BST: Finn medal race - GB's Ed Wright in medal contention
  2. 13:45 BST: 470 M medal race - Britain's Luke Patience takes part
  3. 14:25 BST: 470 W medal race - Hannah Mills and Amy Seabright compete for GB

All times stated are UK

  1. BBC Coverage

    BBC will have live uninterrupted coverage of all four days of the medal races at the Sailing World Championships which are taking place in Aarhus, Denmark.

    Thursday, 9 August 13:00-15:15 BST

    Friday, 10 August 13:00-15:15 BST

    Saturday, 11 August 13:00-15:30 BST

    Sunday, 12 August 13:00-15:15 BST

    Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and BBC Sport website and app.

    Ed Wright
  2. GB ones to watch

    Hannah Mills/Eilidh McIntyre
    Thursday, 9 August

    13:00 BST: Finn - Ed Wright

    13:40 BST: Men’s 470 - Luke Patience/Chris Grube

    14:40 BST: Women’s 470 - Hannah Mills/Eilidh McIntyre

    Friday, 10 August

    13:00 BST: Laser Standard - Nick Thompson/Elliot Hanson

    13:40 BST: Laser Radial - Hannah Snellgrove

    Saturday, 11 August

    13:00 BST: 49er - Dylan Fletcher/Stu Bithell and James Peters/Fynn Sterritt

    13:40 BST: 49er FX - Charlotte Dobson/Saskia Tidey and Sophie Weguelin/Sophie Ainsworth

    Sunday, 12 August

    13:40 BST: Men’s RSX - Kieran Holmes-Martin and Tom Squires

    13:50 BST: Women’s RSX - Emma Wilson and Bryony Shaw

    14:30 BST: Nacra 17 - Ben Saxton/Nikki Boniface and John Gimson/Anna Burnet

  3. Get Inspired: How to get into Sailing

    Sailing is the perfect way to experience tranquillity and freedom on the water, or you can get your competitive juices flowing, from clubs to the Olympics.

    You don't need to be fit or able-bodied to participate, as there are boats to cater for everyone. You don't even need to be a strong swimmer - although you should be comfortable with being in the water in a buoyancy aid.

    Clubs are a great, affordable way to get started. If you have never been sailing, take a look at the RYA's Get Afloat page to find out how you can get yourself out on the water.

    Video caption: Goz and Ross take on sailing
