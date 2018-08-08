Watch: Sailing World Championships
Related Video and Audio
Play video Day One Finals from BBC Sport
Summary
- 13:05 BST: Finn medal race - GB's Ed Wright in medal contention
- 13:45 BST: 470 M medal race - Britain's Luke Patience takes part
- 14:25 BST: 470 W medal race - Hannah Mills and Amy Seabright compete for GB
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
BBC Coverage
BBC will have live uninterrupted coverage of all four days of the medal races at the Sailing World Championships which are taking place in Aarhus, Denmark.
Thursday, 9 August 13:00-15:15 BST
Friday, 10 August 13:00-15:15 BST
Saturday, 11 August 13:00-15:30 BST
Sunday, 12 August 13:00-15:15 BST
Watch live coverage on BBC iPlayer, Connected TV and BBC Sport website and app.
GB ones to watch
Thursday, 9 August
13:00 BST: Finn - Ed Wright
13:40 BST: Men’s 470 - Luke Patience/Chris Grube
14:40 BST: Women’s 470 - Hannah Mills/Eilidh McIntyre
Friday, 10 August
13:00 BST: Laser Standard - Nick Thompson/Elliot Hanson
13:40 BST: Laser Radial - Hannah Snellgrove
Saturday, 11 August
13:00 BST: 49er - Dylan Fletcher/Stu Bithell and James Peters/Fynn Sterritt
13:40 BST: 49er FX - Charlotte Dobson/Saskia Tidey and Sophie Weguelin/Sophie Ainsworth
Sunday, 12 August
13:40 BST: Men’s RSX - Kieran Holmes-Martin and Tom Squires
13:50 BST: Women’s RSX - Emma Wilson and Bryony Shaw
14:30 BST: Nacra 17 - Ben Saxton/Nikki Boniface and John Gimson/Anna Burnet
Get Inspired: How to get into Sailing
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
Sailing is the perfect way to experience tranquillity and freedom on the water, or you can get your competitive juices flowing, from clubs to the Olympics.
You don't need to be fit or able-bodied to participate, as there are boats to cater for everyone. You don't even need to be a strong swimmer - although you should be comfortable with being in the water in a buoyancy aid.
Clubs are a great, affordable way to get started. If you have never been sailing, take a look at the RYA's Get Afloat page to find out how you can get yourself out on the water.