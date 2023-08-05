Summer Test: Scotland face France at Murrayfield

Gregor Townsend picked something of an experimental XV last weekend, giving certain players an opportunity to force their way into his final 33-man squad, but there is no such experimentation today.

This is close to a full-strength Scotland side, one that could feasibly start in Marseille against South Africa come 10 September.

There are maybe a couple of question marks in the forward pack, regarding the make-up of the back row, and who will start at hooker, but that back-line pretty much picks itself now that Stuart Hogg has retired.