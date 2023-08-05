Summer Test: Scotland face France at Murrayfield

Gregor Townsend picked something of an experimental XV last weekend, giving certain players an opportunity to force their way into his final 33-man squad, but there is no such experimentation today.
This is close to a full-strength Scotland side, one that could feasibly start in Marseille against South Africa come 10 September.
There are maybe a couple of question marks in the forward pack, regarding the make-up of the back row, and who will start at hooker, but that back-line pretty much picks itself now that Stuart Hogg has retired.
Team news from Murrayfield
Scotland v France (15:15)
Scotland: Kinghorn, Graham, Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Russell (captain), White; Schoeman, Ashman, Z Fagerson, Gray, Gilchrist, M Fagerson, Watson, Dempsey.
George O'Neill
Townsend goes full strength
Scotland v France (15:15)
Replacements: Cherry, Bhatti, Nel, Cummings, Darge, Horne, Redpath, Smith.
France: Dulin, Bielle-Biarrey, Gailleton, Moefana, Dumortier, Jalibert, Couilloud, Tanga, Macalou, Boudehent, Chalureau, Woki, Bamba, Bourgarit, Gros.
Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Willemse, Cretin, Serin, Hastoy, Vincent.
Hello!
Scotland v France (15:15)
Good afternoon everyone! Scotland welcome World Cup hosts France to Murrayfield, as their summer preparation continues apace.
Gregor Townsend's side blew off the cobwebs against Italy last weekend, winning 25-13 in a fairly forgettable encounter, and will want to step things up against higher quality opposition.
The weather in the capital isn't exactly conducive to free-flowing rugby, but fingers crossed that the rain relents...