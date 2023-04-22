URC: Glasgow Warriors 14-17 Connacht

And another substitution for Glasgow, after only half an hour. The mulleted prop Lucio Sordoni is off, replaced by Scotland international Zander Fagerson.
Not a bad option from the bench, to be fair.
Converted try - Glasgow Warriors 14-17 Connacht
Cian Prendergast
Just minutes later, the visitors do make the extra man count.
A ripped turnover on their own five wasn't legal from Glasgow, and Connacht tapped and went. From the second phase, exciting young Prendergast crashed over at the edge of the ruck.
Carty plumps the cushion, and Connacht have the lead for the first time.
Glasgow Warriors 14-10 Connacht
As Connacht ramped up the pressure, looking to make the most of their man advantage, Fraser Brown is into the breakdown quick as a flash to turnover.
Vital from the Glasgow hooker, who looked to have picked up a nasty shoulder injury just moments before. He soldiers on.
Penalty - Glasgow Warriors 14-10 Connacht
Jack Carty
And the Connacht number 10 dinks over from just in front of the sticks. Four-point game.
Sin-bin - Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors)
Glasgow Warriors 14-7 Connacht
Caolin Blade is caught in a second-row sandwich after grubbering through, smooshed between the shoulders of Scott Cummings and Richie Gray.
The former is the one who takes the rap, binned for ten minutes by Italian referee Gianluca Gnecchi.
Heroic Huw stretches for the opener
Glasgow Warriors 14-7 Connacht
Converted try - Glasgow Warriors 14-7 Connacht
Tom Jordan
Somehow, Tom Jordan has scored!
He seems to lose the ball in the contact, spilling it lightly in front of himself, but then regathers to the bemusement of the Connacht defenders.
With the ball back in his mitts, he then canters over unopposed. Bizarre, and just about legal, the try will stand.
Glasgow Warriors 7-7 Connacht
Almost a chance for Warriors as they spread the ball wide to Horne, but the ball bounces before it can reach the makeshift winger and he is smothered by the covering Connacht defence.
They spread the play back to the left wing, but the visitors somewhat deal with it. The players are still camped in Connacht's 22m though, as Glasgow have a throw.
Replacement
Glasgow Warriors 7-7 Connacht
Well that's not ideal for Glasgow. Deputising winger Jamie Dobie is off, replaced by George Horne.
Almost 70 minutes for Horne, and now a full game for Ali Price. Any game plan Franco Smith might have had concerning his scrum-halves is now out the window.
Penalty try - Glasgow Warriors 7-7 Connacht
Glasgow Warriors 7-0 Connacht
The Connacht attack goes wide but the ball is thrown straight out of play. Thankfully for them, they have the advantage and it'll be another scrum.
They wheel it round, completely dominant and the penalty try is awarded to the visitors.
Maybe not the perfect start then...
Glasgow Warriors 7-0 Connacht
Huw Jones gathers a kick in behind from Connacht but is then dragged to the deck behind his own line.
Connacht have the scrum on the five...
Converted try - Glasgow Warriors 7-0 Connacht
Huw Jones
A simply breathtaking start from the Warriors, who pop out of contact a few times before Rory Darge makes a break for the line.
He's hauled down just short but there's Jones on his shoulder to flop over the line.
The kick is good from Tom Jordan and Glasgow make the perfect start after only 90 seconds.
Kick-off!
Glasgow Warriors 0-0 Connacht
And we are underway as the sun sets on Scotstoun!
It's a beautiful back drop, but will we have a beautiful game of rugby? Let's find out!
Smith wants to keep momentum
Glasgow Warriors v Connacht (19:35)
Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith tells Viaplay: "We don't try to add any pressure. We just want to be as good as we can be. Tonight, it is important we understand the importance of keeping momentum against a strong Connacht side.
"They have threats across the park. They keep the ball way, they have a good shape and some good individuals. They get the offloads away, they like to keep the ball alive.
The breakdown speed is going to be important for them. They're a very well-oiled and well-drilled team.
Dobie hits the half-ton
Glasgow Warriors v Connacht (19:35)
Fresh from signing a new contract extension, scrum-half Jamie Dobie makes his 50th Warriors appearance but again finds himself in a strange new position.
The 21-year-old has found himself shifted out to play on the wing due to an ongoing injury crisis at the Warriors
"I'm delighted to get that done and be staying on here," Dobie told Viaplay. "The squad is in a really good place, we've come on leaps and bounds this season. Going forward, I think we do something special with this group.
"Having that extra string to my bow, playing on the wing, is something I've practiced and I'm more and more comfortable with. Happy to contribute where the coaches see fit.
"Connacht are in a winning run and they need a win to get a decent play-off. Hopefully our defence will combat that."
Quarter-final opposition...
Glasgow Warriors v Connacht (19:35 BST)
The Warriors will face Munster in the URC quarter-finals, after the Irish side picked up two points with a draw with the Sharks in South Africa.
That's also a guaranteed home match, so we'll be back at Scotstoun in a fortnight's time.
The winner of that will face Leinster v Sharks, who play in the first quarter-final.
TEAM NEWS from Scotstoun...
Glasgow Warriors v Connacht (19:35)
Welcome to Scotstoun!
Glasgow Warriors v Connacht (19:35 BST)
It's the final round of the United Rugby Championship regular season, with Glasgow Warriors finishing off with a home match against seventh-placed, and play-off bound, Connacht.
It's been a fantastic year so far for Franco Smith in his debut season, and he'll be keen to build momentum ahead of the knockout stages.
Let's have a look at the teams...