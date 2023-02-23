Women's Premier 15s: Gloucester-Hartpury v Saracens

Unbeaten Gloucester-Hartpury welcome reigning champions Saracens in a battle between the second and third-placed teams in the Premier 15s.
Sarries further cemented their place in third place with a confident 32-12 win over Harlequins last week, but will hope to close the gap slightly against hosts Gloucester, who are primed to go after their fixture against Wasps last weekend was postponed.
Watch the action live at 12:15 GMT on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.
Listen to the No Tackle podcast
Want a further fix of rugby? Look no further than the No Tackle podcast!
Hosts Millie Wood and Enya Lackie tell you all you need to know about women's rugby in Gloucestershire. Match analysis, talking points and players' insight about life at Gloucester-Hartpury.
Who's in action?
Available to listen here on BBC Sounds.
