URC: Scarlets v Edinburgh - radio & text

George O'Neill

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Scarlets 12-0 Edinburgh

    Richard Hibbard

    Former Wales hooker on BBC Radio Wales

    The big man showed some good gas there.

    It's excellent line pressure and Fifita secures the intercept.

  2. Converted try Scarlets 14-0 Edinburgh

    Vaea Fifita

    Interception!

    Mark Bennett fumbles a pass in midfield and has his pocket picked by Vaea Fifita, who gallops away to score unopposed.

    Sam Costelow knocks over the conversion - it's a dream start for the hosts.

  3. Post update

    Scarlets 7-0 Edinburgh

    Edinburgh win a penalty after a high tackle from Sione Kalamafoni.

    They kick to touch and are looking to build some forward momentum.

  4. Post update

    Scarlets 7-0 Edinburgh

    Richard Hibbard

    Former Wales hooker on BBC Radio Wales

    A simple backs play, and they have acres of space out on the left.

    Conbeer shows his strength to get over the try-line.

  5. Converted try Scarlets 7-0 Edinburgh

    Ryan Conbeer

    A lovely score, and the hosts lead!

    It's a backs move straight off the training ground, which sucks the Edinburgh defence in and allows Ryan Conbeer to race down the left touchline.

    Wes Goosen looked to have hauled the winger down, but he scrambles back to his feet and gets over the line.

    Sam Costelow adds the extras from out wide.

  6. Post update

    Scarlets 0-0 Edinburgh

    Not much to write home about so far.

    Let us know who you're backing at home.

    Thumbs up for Scarlets, thumbs down for Edinburgh.

  7. Kick-off

    Scarlets 0-0 Edinburgh

    Charlie Savala hoists a kick high into the sky, and we are off...

  8. Kalamafoni captains hosts; Watson returns for Edinburgh

    Scarlets v Edinburgh (17:15)

    Scarlets make two personnel changes and one positional switch from their 37-28 win over Bulls, as prop Shaun Evans and lock Morgan Jones come into the pack.

    Sione Kalamafoni, who is leaving Scarlets for French second-tier side Vannes at the end of the season will captain the Welsh side in place of the injured Aaron Shingler.

    Edinburgh have Hamish Watson back but Dave Cherry was a late withdrawal.

    They also have centre Damien Hoyland returning from injury as they make four changes from their 19-22 loss to Sharks, with lock Jamie Hodgson coming into the tight-five.

    Charlie Shiel gets the nod at scrum-half and Hoyland's return sees Wes Goosen shift to full-back.

    Hamish Watson
  11. Afternoon

    Scarlets v Edinburgh (17:15)

    More URC action for you this afternoon, as Edinburgh travel to Llanelli to face Scarlets.

    We've got radio coverage via the link at the top of the page as well as live text updates.

    Let's see the teams...

