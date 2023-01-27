Watch: Premier 15s - Bristol Bears v Saracens

Reigning champions Saracens have not started as expected with them currently sitting in fourth in the table. They now find themselves facing a mid-table battle with Bristol Bears this Saturday.

Bristol Bears and Saracens go into this fixture level on points; both teams have won four matches and lost three.

Saracens put in a ruthless performance against Worcester Warriors last weekend. They ran in 10 tries at The StoneX to secure a 64-20 win and climbed back into the play-off places.

Fifth place Bristol Bears will be hoping to improve on their scoreless 41-0 defeat by a dominant Exeter Chiefs side, in last weekend’s West Country derby. The Bears will be buoyed by news that England International Abbie Ward is pregnant with her first child. Shaftsbury Park has become a fortress for them this season as they are yet to lose on home soil

Coverage

14:15-16:30 GMT – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport website & app.