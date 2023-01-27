Watch: Premier 15s - Bristol Bears v Saracens

Reigning champions Saracens have not started as
expected with them currently sitting in fourth in the table. They now
find themselves facing a mid-table battle with Bristol Bears this Saturday.
Bristol Bears and Saracens go into this fixture level on
points; both teams have won four matches and lost three.
Saracens put in a ruthless performance against Worcester
Warriors last weekend. They ran in 10 tries at The StoneX to secure a
64-20 win and climbed back into the play-off places.
Fifth place Bristol Bears will be hoping to
improve on their scoreless 41-0 defeat by a dominant Exeter Chiefs side, in
last weekend’s West Country derby. The Bears will be buoyed by news that
England International Abbie
Ward is pregnant with her first child. Shaftsbury Park has become a fortress
for them this season as they are yet to lose on home soil
Coverage
14:15-16:30 GMT – BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button & BBC Sport website & app.
Listen to the No Tackle podcast
Still needing your fix of women’s rugby, listen to the No Tackle podcast bringing you match analysis, talking points and players' insight about life at Gloucester-Hartpury.
Maud Muir joins Millie and Enya to talk about breakthroughs, playing with the boys and beat-boxing. Plus, former Red Rose Megan Goddard shares how she's using her PE teaching role to help excite girls about rugby.
Listen here.
Get into rugby union
If you enjoy being active and want to build your fitness with team mates then this is the game for you.From scrummaging to tackling, to sprinting with the ball, this can be a high intensity workout that will boost both your fitness and your strength. You can just play touch rugby in the park with a bunch of friends or family, but joining a club can be inexpensive.
Bristol Bears v Saracens
BBC iPlayer
