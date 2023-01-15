Live

European Champions Cup: Castres v Edinburgh

preview
295
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

George O'Neill

All times stated are UK

  1. Try Castres 0-5 Edinburgh

    Dave Cherry

    Over they go!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Castres 0-0 Edinburgh

    A scrum penalty goes the way of Edinburgh - great work from WP Nel.

    Blair Kinghorn kicks to the corner, and Edinburgh will look to maul their way over...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Castres 0-0 Edinburgh

    A nice little wrap-around creates an overlap for Edinburgh, but the final pass is in front of Jack Blain, and bobbles out into touch.

    A good chance goes begging.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Castres 0-0 Edinburgh

    Pierre Schoeman does superbly to get over the ball and steal possession for Edinburgh.

    No real chances as of yet in this game.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Kick-off

    Castres 0-0 Edinburgh

    Blair Kinghorn gets us under way with a towering kick.

    Edinburgh are in resplendent orange; Castres are in baby blue.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Leaders return for Edinburgh

    Castres v Edinburgh (13:00)

    Edinburgh co-captains Grant Gilchrist and Jamie Ritchie both return to the starting XV this afternoon, as Mike Blair makes multiple changes to the side that crept past Zebre.

    Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel start either side of Dave Cherry in the front row, and Sam Skinner switches to blindside flanker from the second row.

    In the back-line, the two Charlies, Shiel and Savala, continue as the half-backs, Blair Kinghorn keeps his place on the wing, whilst Henry Immelman replaces Harry Paterson at fullback.

    Sam Skinner in training
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Sam Skinner was named Player of the Match last time out
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Afternoon folks

    Castres v Edinburgh (13:00)

    We've got European Cup rugby for you this afternoon, as Edinburgh travel to the south of France to take on Castres.

    Mike Blair's side have struggled of late, but will hope to build on last week's win over Zebre.

    Let's get to it.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top