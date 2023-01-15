European Champions Cup: Castres v Edinburgh

Edinburgh co-captains Grant Gilchrist and Jamie Ritchie both return to the starting XV this afternoon, as Mike Blair makes multiple changes to the side that crept past Zebre.

Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel start either side of Dave Cherry in the front row, and Sam Skinner switches to blindside flanker from the second row.

In the back-line, the two Charlies, Shiel and Savala, continue as the half-backs, Blair Kinghorn keeps his place on the wing, whilst Henry Immelman replaces Harry Paterson at fullback.