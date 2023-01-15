European Champions Cup: Castres v Edinburgh

Over they go!
Live Reporting
George O'Neill
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
Try Castres 0-5 Edinburgh
Dave Cherry
Over they go!
Post update
Castres 0-0 Edinburgh
A scrum penalty goes the way of Edinburgh - great work from WP Nel.
Blair Kinghorn kicks to the corner, and Edinburgh will look to maul their way over...
Post update
Castres 0-0 Edinburgh
A nice little wrap-around creates an overlap for Edinburgh, but the final pass is in front of Jack Blain, and bobbles out into touch.
A good chance goes begging.
Post update
Castres 0-0 Edinburgh
Pierre Schoeman does superbly to get over the ball and steal possession for Edinburgh.
No real chances as of yet in this game.
Kick-off
Castres 0-0 Edinburgh
Blair Kinghorn gets us under way with a towering kick.
Edinburgh are in resplendent orange; Castres are in baby blue.
Leaders return for Edinburgh
Castres v Edinburgh (13:00)
Edinburgh co-captains Grant Gilchrist and Jamie Ritchie both return to the starting XV this afternoon, as Mike Blair makes multiple changes to the side that crept past Zebre.
Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel start either side of Dave Cherry in the front row, and Sam Skinner switches to blindside flanker from the second row.
In the back-line, the two Charlies, Shiel and Savala, continue as the half-backs, Blair Kinghorn keeps his place on the wing, whilst Henry Immelman replaces Harry Paterson at fullback.
Team news
Castres v Edinburgh (13:00)
Team news
Castres v Edinburgh (13:00)
Afternoon folks
Castres v Edinburgh (13:00)
We've got European Cup rugby for you this afternoon, as Edinburgh travel to the south of France to take on Castres.
Mike Blair's side have struggled of late, but will hope to build on last week's win over Zebre.
Let's get to it.