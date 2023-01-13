Watch: Premier 15s - Exeter Chiefs v Saracens

Saracens were the victors when these two sides last met in the Premier 15s final last season.
This meeting at Sandy Park will be fiercely contested with both sides winning their previous matches. Chiefs currently sit in second while Saracens sit fifth in the Premier 15s table.
Listen to the No Tackle podcast
Still needing your fix of women’s rugby, listen to the No Tackle podcast bringing you match analysis, talking points and players' insight about life at Gloucester-Hartpury.
On this weeks episode, Red Rose Alex Matthews reacts to being rated among the world's best, she shares her Gloucester-Hartpury goals and offers tips on caring for "needy" exotic pets. Plus Dom Malone and Rhiannon Trotman introduce the Hardwicke and Quedgeley Harlequins Ladies RFC.
14:45 – 17:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app
Exeter Chiefs v Saracens
Listen to the episode here on BBC Sounds.
All times are GMT and subject to late change
Saturday, 14 January
14:45 – 17:00 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app
