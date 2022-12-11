Champions Cup: Saracens 0-0 Edinburgh - radio & text

Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola and Jamie George all start for Saracens as the Premiership leaders make their return to Champions Cup action after a two-season hiatus.

Three-time winners Saracens were relegated to the Championship in 2020 for breaching Premiership salary rules.

Argentina full-back Emiliano Boffelli returns for Edinburgh, as Wes Goosen replaces injured wing Darcy Graham.

Hooker Stuart McInally is fit again and starts in the only change to the pack.

Fiji star Viliame Mata is at number eight with Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie alongside him in the back row.

Edinburgh's most recent Champions Cup campaign was in 2020-21 when they reached the last 16.