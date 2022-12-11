Champions Cup: Saracens 0-0 Edinburgh - radio & text

Saracens race out of the blocks - an immediate warning for Edinburgh. Sean Maitland starts it off, breaking the line and racing over half-way, and only a desperate tackle from Duhan van der Merwe on Elliot Daly halts the home side.
Saracens 0-0 Edinburgh
Kick-off
Saracens 0-0 Edinburgh
Blair Kinghorn gets us under way, kicking high into the grey sky.
Saracens v Edinburgh (15:15)
There is a minutes applause ahead of kick-off to remember Scotland great Doddie Weir, who sadly passed away recently following a long battle with MND.
'The ultimate test'
Saracens v Edinburgh (15:15)
Big hitters start for both sides
Saracens v Edinburgh (15:15)
Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Billy Vunipola and Jamie George all start for Saracens as the Premiership leaders make their return to Champions Cup action after a two-season hiatus.
Three-time winners Saracens were relegated to the Championship in 2020 for breaching Premiership salary rules.
Argentina full-back Emiliano Boffelli returns for Edinburgh, as Wes Goosen replaces injured wing Darcy Graham.
Hooker Stuart McInally is fit again and starts in the only change to the pack.
Fiji star Viliame Mata is at number eight with Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie alongside him in the back row.
Edinburgh's most recent Champions Cup campaign was in 2020-21 when they reached the last 16.
Saracens v Edinburgh (15:15)
Saracens v Edinburgh (15:15)
Hello
Saracens v Edinburgh (15:15)
Good afternoon! This weekend's European rugby extravaganza continues with a mouth-watering Anglo-Scottish clash, as Saracens host Edinburgh in north London.
We'll have live text updates for you throughout, and you can also listen to the BBC's radio coverage via the link above.
Let's get on with it, shall we...