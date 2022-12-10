Challenge Cup: Glasgow take early lead at Bath - radio & text

Bath are probing just inside Glasgow's half, but the away defence has looked fairly solid so far.
Ben Spencer's box-kicks are causing the Warriors a problem or two though.
Post update
Bath 0-5 Glasgow
Colin Gregor
Former Scotland Sevens captain on BBC Radio Scotland
Quote Message: As soon as Glasgow get any tempo into their attack they look dangerous. It's a good carry from Lewis Bean. Bath will be disappointed with how easy it was.
Try Bath 0-5 Glasgow
Lewis Bean
It's just the start Glasgow would have wanted!
They win a free-kick at the scrum, and Jamie Dobie taps-and-goes quickly.
The ball is moved out wide to Huw Jones, who punches over the gain-line, and Bath cannot recover quickly enough to stop Lewis Bean barging over from close range.
Domingo Miotti's conversion attempt slides wide of the uprights.
Post update
Bath 0-0 Glasgow
It's a bright start for the visitors - quick ball and strong running lines take Glasgow into the Bath 22.
However, the ball goes forward and both sets of players set up for the game's first scrum.
Kick-off
Bath 0-0 Glasgow
Domingo Miotti kicks long downfield, and we're off...
Post update
Bath v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)
The players are out in the West Country - none of the snow down there that we've had in Scotland.
Glasgow line up in their jazzy blue away number, and there is a warm round of applause ahead of kick-off in appreciation of the great Doddie Weir, who recently lost his battle with MND.
Post update
Bath v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)
Tom English
BBC Scotland's chief sports writer on Sportsound
Quote Message: Glasgow have got a tonne of injuries, but Smith has opted to leave out the Fagersons, Tuipulotu, Brown, Horne, McKay and Price. To say this isn't a weakened team is a bit of joke, it's stretching credibility.
Jones returns for weakened Warriors
Bath v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)
Glasgow's teamsheet was met with incredulity on social media earlier this week, with some fans suggesting the Warriors aren't taking this competition seriously.
Head coach Franco Smith has named a heavily rotated lineup, which includes two debutants in the back row.
Cameron Neild makes his first start since joining from Worcester Warriors last month, whilst youngster Jack Mann is given his first opportunity for Glasgow at number eight, after impressing in the Super6.
Huw Jones has recovered from injury to start in the centres and make his 50th appearance for Glasgow.
SNSCopyright: SNS
Changes for hosts
Bath v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)
Tom de Glanville returns to the Bath starting XV at full-back, with Matt Gallagher moving to the wing, whilst Piers Francis comes in at fly-half.
There is a late change in the front row - Valeriy Morozov misses out through illness, so Arthur Cordwell is promoted from the bench.
Scotland centre Cam Redpath is a familiar face in midfield, and Ben Spencer captains the side from scrum-half.
Team news
Bath v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)
Bath: De Glanville, Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, Gallagher, Francis, Spencer (c); Cordwell, Dunn, Rae, Attwood, Lee-Warner, Hill, White, Bayliss.
Replacements: Annett, Boyce, Jonker, Spencer, Ellis, Schreuder, Bailey, De Carpentier.
Hello
Bath v Glasgow Warriors (13:00)
Good afternoon!
We've got European rugby for you this afternoon, as Bath host Glasgow at the Rec.
You can listen to the BBC's radio coverage via the link at the top of the page, and we'll have live text updates for you throughout.
Let's get cracking, shall we...