Challenge Cup: Glasgow take early lead at Bath - radio & text

Glasgow's teamsheet was met with incredulity on social media earlier this week, with some fans suggesting the Warriors aren't taking this competition seriously.

Head coach Franco Smith has named a heavily rotated lineup, which includes two debutants in the back row.

Cameron Neild makes his first start since joining from Worcester Warriors last month, whilst youngster Jack Mann is given his first opportunity for Glasgow at number eight, after impressing in the Super6.

Huw Jones has recovered from injury to start in the centres and make his 50th appearance for Glasgow.