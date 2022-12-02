A fan wearing a top dedicated to Doddie Weir during a BKT United Rugby Championship match between Edinburgh Rugby and Munster at the DAM Health Stadium
URC: Edinburgh v Munster - radio & text

BBC Radio Scotland Extra

George O'Neill

    Edinburgh v Munster (19:35)

    Tom English

    BBC Scotland's chief sports writer on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: I think Edinburgh will probably win it, but I think it will be very close. Munster's pack is outstanding - it could be a terrific game.
  2. 200 up for Ryan

    Edinburgh v Munster (19:35)

    For the visitors, John Ryan becomes the 13th player to reach 200 Munster appearances tonight - he starts in the front row.

    Graham Rowntree makes five changes to the side that beat Connacht last time out.

    Simon Zebo comes into the side on the wing, and there are four alterations in the forward as Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Ryan all come into the front row with Gavin Coombes starting at number eight.

  3. Big players return for Blair

    Edinburgh v Munster (19:35)

    Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair rested plenty of internationals in the defeat to Benetton last week, but restores them to his starting XV this evening.

    Pierre Schoeman, Grant Gilchrist, Jamie Ritchie, Bill Mata, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett, Duhan van der Merwe and Darcy Graham all return in a strong line-up.

    Kinghorn
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Blair Kinghorn starts at fly-half for Edinburgh
    Edinburgh v Munster (19:35)

    Peter Wright

    Former Scotland prop on BBC Radio Scotland

    Quote Message: Last weekend was fairly raw, but as the week has gone on, it has just been smiles. You always smiled and laughed [with Doddie].
  5. Tributes to an icon

    Edinburgh v Munster (19:35)

    Weir tributes
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Fans have been encourage to wear items of tartan clothing this evening to pay tribute to Doddie Weir
    Doddie Weir tributes
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Edinburgh fans at the Doddie Weir statue ahead of kick-off
    Weir tributes
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie joins the tributes
  6. A night to reflect and remember

    Edinburgh v Munster (19:35)

    It's been an incredibly sad week in Scottish rugby. Legendary Scotland lock Doddie Weir died aged 52 on Saturday after a battle with motor neurone disease.

    In the build-up to tonight's game, Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair paid tribute to Weir.

    "Doddie was such a huge figure and the enormity of what he managed to achieve to raise both awareness and money in the fight against MND is immeasurable," Blair said.

    "The thoughts of all of us at Edinburgh Rugby go out to his family, friends and former team-mates.

    "As a squad, we've spoken a lot about Doddie this week and what he stood for. It's brilliant we're able to pay tribute to a real icon of Scottish rugby tomorrow night and it will be an emotional moment as we celebrate his life pre-match."

  9. Hello

    Edinburgh v Munster (19:35)

    Friday night rugby under lights, what more could you want?

    Edinburgh welcome Munster to the Scottish capital, as the URC continues apace.

    We'll have live text updates for you throughout, and you can listen to radio commentary via the link at the top of the page.

    Let's get to it...

    The DAM Health Stadium in Edinburgh
    Copyright: SNS
