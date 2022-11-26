Live

URC: Benetton v Edinburgh - live text

Live Reporting

George O'Neill

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Benetton 0-3 Edinburgh

    Benetton get on the front foot for the first time, but Luke Crosbie gets over the ball and wins a penalty.

    Good stuff from the big flanker - it gets Edinburgh up the field.

  2. Penalty Benetton 0-3 Edinburgh

    Charlie Savala

    Edinburgh win an early penalty right in front of the posts after Benetton fail to roll away at a ruck, and Charlie Savala makes no mistake off the tee.

    A very steady start for the visitors.

  3. Kick-off

    Benetton 0-0 Edinburgh

    Charlie Savala kicks high into a sunny Italian sky, and we're off...

  4. Experienced heads return for Edinburgh

    Benetton v Edinburgh (13:00)

    Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair is able to name an experienced line-up for this game, even with several internationals resting after the autumn internationals.

    Stuart McInally, James Lang and Henry Immelman all return from injury to start; Luke Crosbie captains the side, and there could be a debut off the bench for prop Jamie Jack.

    Edinburgh won three games on the spin before the break, and will want to pick up where they left off.

  7. Hello

    Benetton v Edinburgh (13:00)

    The United Rugby Championship is back for the second block of fixtures, and we've got back-to-back games for you this afternoon.

    We start in Treviso, as Edinburgh take on Benetton, before we nip over the Irish Sea for Glasgow's clash with Leinster.

    Let's get to it...

