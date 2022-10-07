Edinburgh's players are sporting a variety of colourful socks from clubs across Scotland, as part of 'club appreciation night', which sees them pay tribute to the grassroots game.
The Lions get us under way...
'Little decisions can have big impacts'
Edinburgh v Lions (19:35)
Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair has spoken to Premier Sports pre-match: "We really enjoyed the two weeks [in South Africa]", he said. "Little bits of detail missed maybe meant we didn't win the games.
"We've got to understand that little decisions can have big impacts. It's about keeping our discipline and making sure we can come away with points.
[On Duhan van der Merwe's return to the Scottish capital]: "First of all, we're deeply saddened by what's happened at Worcester - it's a real shame for the sport. For Duhan, it's great that he's come up here - he's a world-class player. We know him well, I'm sure he's desperate to get up here."
Edinburgh v Lions (19:35)
Despite Emiliano Boffelli's presence, the danger man for Edinburgh will be lurking on the opposite flank.
Darcy Graham has started this season in spellbinding form, as the stats show...
King Boff returns
Edinburgh v Lions (19:35)
The headline news for Edinburgh is that Emiliano Boffelli returns from his international exploits with Argentina to start on the left wing.
In addition to his international experience, he also brings undoubted goal-kicking ability, which has been an issue for Edinburgh in the opening weeks.
Matt Currie makes his first start of the campaign in place of the injured Mark Bennett, while Henry Pyrgos is named at scrum-half after Ben Vellacott picked up a knock.
Edinburgh v Lions (19:35)
Edinburgh v Lions (19:35)
Hello!
Edinburgh v Lions (19:35)
More South African opposition for Edinburgh this evening, as they take on Lions in the URC.
They will be looking to bounce back after successive defeats by Bulls and Stormers - and will be grateful to be back on home turf.
You can listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra via the link at the top of the page, and we'll have text updates for you throughout.