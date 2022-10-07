Live

URC: Edinburgh 0-0 Emirates Lions - radio & text

preview
258
viewing this page

BBC Radio Scotland Extra

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

George O'Neill

All times stated are UK

  1. Kick-off

    Edinburgh 0-0 Lions

    The players are out in the shadow of Murrayfield.

    Edinburgh's players are sporting a variety of colourful socks from clubs across Scotland, as part of 'club appreciation night', which sees them pay tribute to the grassroots game.

    The Lions get us under way...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Little decisions can have big impacts'

    Edinburgh v Lions (19:35)

    Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair has spoken to Premier Sports pre-match: "We really enjoyed the two weeks [in South Africa]", he said. "Little bits of detail missed maybe meant we didn't win the games.

    "We've got to understand that little decisions can have big impacts. It's about keeping our discipline and making sure we can come away with points.

    [On Duhan van der Merwe's return to the Scottish capital]: "First of all, we're deeply saddened by what's happened at Worcester - it's a real shame for the sport. For Duhan, it's great that he's come up here - he's a world-class player. We know him well, I'm sure he's desperate to get up here."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Edinburgh v Lions (19:35)

    Despite Emiliano Boffelli's presence, the danger man for Edinburgh will be lurking on the opposite flank.

    Darcy Graham has started this season in spellbinding form, as the stats show...

    View more on twitter
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. King Boff returns

    Edinburgh v Lions (19:35)

    The headline news for Edinburgh is that Emiliano Boffelli returns from his international exploits with Argentina to start on the left wing.

    In addition to his international experience, he also brings undoubted goal-kicking ability, which has been an issue for Edinburgh in the opening weeks.

    Matt Currie makes his first start of the campaign in place of the injured Mark Bennett, while Henry Pyrgos is named at scrum-half after Ben Vellacott picked up a knock.

    Emiliano Boffelli starts for Edinburgh
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Los Pumas star Emiliano Boffelli starts for Edinburgh
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Hello!

    Edinburgh v Lions (19:35)

    More South African opposition for Edinburgh this evening, as they take on Lions in the URC.

    They will be looking to bounce back after successive defeats by Bulls and Stormers - and will be grateful to be back on home turf.

    You can listen to BBC Radio Scotland Extra via the link at the top of the page, and we'll have text updates for you throughout.

    Edinburgh's DAM Health Stadium
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top