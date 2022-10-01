URC: Stormers v Edinburgh & Ospreys v Glasgow

No mistake from bang in front, and Edinburgh lead early on.
Penalty Stormers 0-3 Edinburgh
Blair Kinghorn
No mistake from bang in front, and Edinburgh lead early on.
Stormers 0-0 Edinburgh
The first scrum of the afternoon has been reset multiple times, but eventually Edinburgh get it out to Blair Kinghorn, who blasts over the gain line.
Edinburgh work their way into the Stormers 22, and win a penalty when the hosts stray offside.
Kinghorn gestures at the posts.
Kick-off
Stormers 0-0 Edinburgh
Blair Kinghorn kicks high and long, and we are under way.
Stormers v Edinburgh (13:00)
The players are out in Cape Town.
It's not a bad place to play...
A chance for revenge?
Stormers v Edinburgh (13:00)
These sides met in the quarter-finals of last season's competition, with the Stormers prevailing 28-17 on their way to eventual glory.
Edinburgh would love to turn the tables today, and end this trip to South Africa on a high.
Team news
Stormers v Edinburgh (13:00)
Team news
Stormers v Edinburgh (13:00)
Five changes for Edinburgh
Stormers v Edinburgh (13:00)
After a bruising encounter against the Bulls last week, which saw Edinburgh fall just short, Mike Blair has made five changes to his starting XV.
Blair Kinghorn has recovered from a stomach bug to start at fly-half and Ben Vellacott replaces Henry Pyrgos at scrum-half.
In the forwards, Stuart McInally, Nick Haining and Hamish Watson all come in.
Full team news coming right up...
Afternoon!
Stormers v Edinburgh (13:00)
The URC continues apace, and we've got a rugby feast for you this afternoon, as Edinburgh travel to Cape Town to face the Stormers, reigning champions of course, before Glasgow take on Ospreys.
Make yourself comfy and put the kettle on - it should be a good one.