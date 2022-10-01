Live

URC: Stormers v Edinburgh & Ospreys v Glasgow

preview
345
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Penalty Stormers 0-3 Edinburgh

    Blair Kinghorn

    No mistake from bang in front, and Edinburgh lead early on.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    Stormers 0-0 Edinburgh

    The first scrum of the afternoon has been reset multiple times, but eventually Edinburgh get it out to Blair Kinghorn, who blasts over the gain line.

    Edinburgh work their way into the Stormers 22, and win a penalty when the hosts stray offside.

    Kinghorn gestures at the posts.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Kick-off

    Stormers 0-0 Edinburgh

    Blair Kinghorn kicks high and long, and we are under way.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Stormers v Edinburgh (13:00)

    The players are out in Cape Town.

    It's not a bad place to play...

    DHL Newlands
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. A chance for revenge?

    Stormers v Edinburgh (13:00)

    These sides met in the quarter-finals of last season's competition, with the Stormers prevailing 28-17 on their way to eventual glory.

    Edinburgh would love to turn the tables today, and end this trip to South Africa on a high.

    Henry Pyrgos scores in last season's quarter-final defeat
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Henry Pyrgos scores a great try in Edinburgh's quarter-final loss.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Five changes for Edinburgh

    Stormers v Edinburgh (13:00)

    After a bruising encounter against the Bulls last week, which saw Edinburgh fall just short, Mike Blair has made five changes to his starting XV.

    Blair Kinghorn has recovered from a stomach bug to start at fly-half and Ben Vellacott replaces Henry Pyrgos at scrum-half.

    In the forwards, Stuart McInally, Nick Haining and Hamish Watson all come in.

    Full team news coming right up...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Afternoon!

    Stormers v Edinburgh (13:00)

    The URC continues apace, and we've got a rugby feast for you this afternoon, as Edinburgh travel to Cape Town to face the Stormers, reigning champions of course, before Glasgow take on Ospreys.

    Make yourself comfy and put the kettle on - it should be a good one.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top