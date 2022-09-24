URC: Bulls 0-0 Edinburgh - live text

A clever box kick from Henry Pyrgos reverses the direction of play, and trickles into touch inside the Bulls' 22.
An assured start from the visitors.
Kick-off
Bulls 0-0 Edinburgh
Jaco van der Walt gets us under way, and after a scrappy piece of play, the Bulls clear their lines.
Post update
Bulls v Edinburgh (13:30)
The players are out in Pretoria - Edinburgh donning their dashing orange away strip.
Kick-off is just around the corner.
Post update
Bulls v Edinburgh (13:30)
When these sides met last season Edinburgh came out on top, winning a tight game at the DAM Health stadium 17-10.
Henry Immelman's early try set Edinburgh on their way, before the boot of Jaco van der Walt kept the South African side at bay.
How Edinburgh would love a repeat result today.
Big boys for a big game
Bulls v Edinburgh (13:30)
In response to the physical challenge posed by the Bulls, Mike Blair has named an imposing forward pack of his own.
Sam Skinner makes his first start after his summer arrival from Exeter, and Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel start in the front row in the country of their birth.
With the game being played at altitude and in temperatures reaching 30 degrees, this will be a hugely demanding test for the visitors.
The hosts
Bulls v Edinburgh (13:30)
As is typically the case with South African sides, the Bulls possess immense power, paired with quality and undoubted rugby nous.
Captain Marcell Coetzee, Johan Grobbelar and Ruan Nortje were all named in the URC's dream team last season, and Elrigh Louw looks set to go to the very top of the world game after making his Springbok debut this year.
Fly-half Chris Smith was the second highest points scorer in last season's competition - he pulls the strings for the Pretoria side.
Bulls 0-0 Edinburgh
Post update
Post update
Afternoon
Bulls v Edinburgh (13:30)
Welcome to our coverage of the URC, as Edinburgh begin their stint in South Africa against the Bulls, runners-up last season.
Edinburgh started their campaign with a comprehensive 44-6 win over the Dragons last week, but this will be a far sterner test for Mike Blair's men.