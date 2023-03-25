Watch: Women's Six Nations - Italy v France

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Will anybody be able to deny England a fifth straight Championship title? Image caption: Will anybody be able to deny England a fifth straight Championship title?

Italy have a new coach in Giovanni Ranieri, while former captain Manuela Furlan has retired. The Azzurre reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time last year and are also looking to build on increased investment from their union. They have the toughest possible Six Nations start in France and England, something forward Silvia Turani joked will be "a nice warm-up".

France's task will be, once again, to stop the England machine rumbling to another title. Les Bleues narrowly missed out on a World Cup final last year and have had a shake-up since, with new coaches Gaelle Mignot and David Ortiz coming in.

Star scrum-half Laure Sansus has retired and fly-half Caroline Drouin is focusing on sevens. France great Jessy Tremouliere will retire from international rugby at the end of the tournament and new captain Audrey Forlani stated on her decision that "we're going to make sure she finishes on a high".