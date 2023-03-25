Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi

Watch: Women's Six Nations - Italy v France

  1. Who should I look out for?

    Nichola Fryday of Ireland, Silvia Turani of Italy, Alex Matthews of England, Audrey Forlani of France, Hannah Jones of Wales and Rachel Malcom of Scotland pose for a photograph
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Will anybody be able to deny England a fifth straight Championship title?

    Italy have a new coach in Giovanni Ranieri, while former captain Manuela Furlan has retired. The Azzurre reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time last year and are also looking to build on increased investment from their union. They have the toughest possible Six Nations start in France and England, something forward Silvia Turani joked will be "a nice warm-up".

    France's task will be, once again, to stop the England machine rumbling to another title. Les Bleues narrowly missed out on a World Cup final last year and have had a shake-up since, with new coaches Gaelle Mignot and David Ortiz coming in.

    Star scrum-half Laure Sansus has retired and fly-half Caroline Drouin is focusing on sevens. France great Jessy Tremouliere will retire from international rugby at the end of the tournament and new captain Audrey Forlani stated on her decision that "we're going to make sure she finishes on a high".

  2. How to watch the Women’s Six Nations

    BBC iPlayer

    The BBC will bring you live coverage of every game of the Women’s Six Nations across BBC TV, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    You can also catch up on all the action for up to 30 days after the event.

    Sunday, 26 March

    14:50-17:05 - Italy v France - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday, 1 April

    15:05-17:20 - Ireland v France - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    17:00-19:30 - Scotland v Wales - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Sunday, 2 April

    14:30-17:00 - England v Italy - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday, 15 April

    13:45-16:30 - Wales v England - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    16:35-18:50 - Italy v Ireland - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Sunday, 16 April

    15:05-17:20 - France v Scotland - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday, 22 April

    13:45-16:30 - Ireland v England - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    16:35-18:50 - Scotland v Italy - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Sunday, 23 April

    15:05-17:20 - France v Wales - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    Saturday, 29 April

    12:30-15:30 - England v France - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    15:20-17:35 - Italy v Wales - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

    19:20-21:35 - Scotland v Ireland - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

  3. How to get into rugby union

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: Meet your 'inner warrior' with rugby

    If you enjoy being active and want to build your fitness with team mates then this is the game for you. It's one of the most inclusive sports around and there are various versions of the game that you can test out.

    Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport for everybody.

    Forwards are typically stronger, heavier and entrusted with the more physical aspects of the game, whereas backs utilise pace and agility.

    It is incredibly popular at universities, and women's rugby clubs around the country are always looking for enthusiastic players and the next new pool of talent. Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.

