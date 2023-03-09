Watch Under-20 Six Nations: England v France

Video content Video caption: Why you need to start playing rugby Why you need to start playing rugby

If you enjoy being active and want to build your fitness with team mates then rugby is the game for you.

Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport for everybody.

It's one of the most inclusive sports around and there are various versions of the game that you can test out.

Wheelchair rugby was a big hit at the 2012 Paralympics, so there are now chances to have a go all over the UK too. Find your local club in England , Scotland , Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.