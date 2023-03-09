Wales' Harri Houston

Watch: Under-20 Six Nations - Italy v Wales

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. How can I watch the Under-20 Six Nations?

    All times are GMT and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Friday, 10 March

    Italy v Wales - 19:15 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    Scotland v Ireland - 19:15 GMT - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

    England v France - 20:00 GMT- BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app

  2. How to get into rugby union

    BBC Sport

    Video content

    Video caption: Why you need to start playing rugby

    If you enjoy being active and want to build your fitness with team mates then rugby is the game for you.

    Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport for everybody.

    It's one of the most inclusive sports around and there are various versions of the game that you can test out.

    Wheelchair rugby was a big hit at the 2012 Paralympics, so there are now chances to have a go all over the UK too. Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.

