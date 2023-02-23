Watch: Under-20 Six Nations - Italy v Ireland

Sam Prendergast of Ireland

  1. What has happened so far?

    There is only two sides left undefeated in the Under-20 Six Nations with both Ireland and England winning their opening two fixtures. The sides meet in the final round on March 19 in a potential Championship decider.

    England beat Scotland in the opening round 46-36 and Italy in round two 32-25, with Ireland overcoming Wales 44-27 and France at a sold out Musgrave Park in Cork 33-21.

    France and Scotland both have one win each overcoming Italy and Wales respectively. The Italians however have picked up four bonus points to leave Wales bottom on two points, eight points adrift of leaders England.

    Sam Harris of England scores a try against Italy
    Image caption: Sam Harris of England scores his side's first try against Italy
  2. The Under-20 Six Nations

    The Under 20 Six Nations Championship is the equivalent to the Six Nations Championship and is contested by England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales.

    Ireland are the reigning champions, after claiming the title in 2022 and winning all five of their matches, which earned them a third Grand Slam.

    England remain the tournament's most successful team, with nine titles to their name.

    The tournament is played annually during February and March on the same weekends as the senior Six Nations.

    Ireland's Fionn Gibbons, Conor OTighearnaigh and Chay Mullins
    Image caption: Fionn Gibbons, Conor OTighearnaigh and Chay Mullins celebrate with the U20 Six Nations championship trophy
  3. How can I watch the Under-20 Six Nations?

    All times are GMT and subject to late change

    BBC iPlayer

    Friday, 24 February

    Ireland v Italy 19:15 GMT on BBC Sport website and app

    Wales v England - 19:15 GMT on BBC Sport website and app

    France v Scotland - 20:00 GMT on BBC Sport website and app

  4. How to get into rugby union

    Video caption: Why you need to start playing rugby

    If you enjoy being active and want to build your fitness with team mates then rugby is the game for you.

    Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport for everybody.

    It's one of the most inclusive sports around and there are various versions of the game that you can test out.

    Wheelchair rugby was a big hit at the 2012 Paralympics, so there are now chances to have a go all over the UK too. Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.

