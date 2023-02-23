Watch: Under-20 Six Nations - Italy v Ireland

There is only two sides left undefeated in the Under-20 Six Nations with both Ireland and England winning their opening two fixtures. The sides meet in the final round on March 19 in a potential Championship decider.

England beat Scotland in the opening round 46-36 and Italy in round two 32-25, with Ireland overcoming Wales 44-27 and France at a sold out Musgrave Park in Cork 33-21.

France and Scotland both have one win each overcoming Italy and Wales respectively. The Italians however have picked up four bonus points to leave Wales bottom on two points, eight points adrift of leaders England.