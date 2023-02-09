Watch Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland v France

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Under 20 Six Nations Championship is the equivalent to the Six Nations Championship and is contested by England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales.

Ireland are the reigning champions, after claiming the title in 2022 and winning all five of their matches, which earned them a third Grand Slam.

England remain the tournament's most successful team, with nine titles to their name.

The tournament is played annually during February and March on the same weekends as the senior Six Nations and the Women's Six Nations Championship.