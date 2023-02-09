Watch Under-20 Six Nations: Ireland v France

The Under 20 Six Nations Championship is the equivalent to the Six Nations Championship and is contested by England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales.
Ireland are the reigning champions, after claiming the title in 2022 and winning all five of their matches, which earned them a third Grand Slam.
England remain the tournament's most successful team, with nine titles to their name.
The tournament is played annually during February and March on the same weekends as the senior Six Nations and the Women's Six Nations Championship.
How can I watch the Under-20 Six Nations?
All times are GMT and subject to late change
BBC Sport
Friday, 10 February
England v Italy - 19:00 GMT on BBC Sport website and app
Scotland v Wales - 19:15 GMT on BBC Sport website and app
Ireland v France - 20:00 GMT on BBC Sport website and app
How to get into rugby union
BBC Sport
If you enjoy being active and want to build your fitness with team mates then rugby is the game for you.
Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport for everybody.
It's one of the most inclusive sports around and there are various versions of the game that you can test out.
Wheelchair rugby was a big hit at the 2012 Paralympics, so there are now chances to have a go all over the UK too.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What are the Under-20 Six Nations?
The Under 20 Six Nations Championship is the equivalent to the Six Nations Championship and is contested by England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales.
Ireland are the reigning champions, after claiming the title in 2022 and winning all five of their matches, which earned them a third Grand Slam.
England remain the tournament's most successful team, with nine titles to their name.
The tournament is played annually during February and March on the same weekends as the senior Six Nations and the Women's Six Nations Championship.
How can I watch the Under-20 Six Nations?
All times are GMT and subject to late change
BBC Sport
Friday, 10 February
England v Italy - 19:00 GMT on BBC Sport website and app
Scotland v Wales - 19:15 GMT on BBC Sport website and app
Ireland v France - 20:00 GMT on BBC Sport website and app
How to get into rugby union
BBC Sport
If you enjoy being active and want to build your fitness with team mates then rugby is the game for you.
Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of functions between different positions making it a sport for everybody.
It's one of the most inclusive sports around and there are various versions of the game that you can test out.
Wheelchair rugby was a big hit at the 2012 Paralympics, so there are now chances to have a go all over the UK too.
Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to give it a go.