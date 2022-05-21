Harlequins women

Watch: Women's Premier 15s semis - Saracens v Harlequins & Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears

All times stated are UK

  1. What is it?

    Harlequins win 2020-21 Allianz Premier 15s
    Copyright: Getty Images

    As the Premier 15s reaches the end of the season, four teams are in action in the semi-finals on Sunday - all competing for a spot in the final on 3 June.

    League leaders and 13 time league champions Saracens take on Harlequins. Whilst Exeter Chiefs face rivals Bristol Bears.

    Harlequins are in a hunt for back to back title victories after they beat Saracens 25-17 in last year’s final at Kingsholm.

    Exeter Chiefs were Premier 15s league debutants last season. Since then, the side have risen up the table and they will be hoping to the keep dreams of lifting their first league title alive.

    Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears

    These two sides faced each other last weekend having already guaranteed a play-off spot, with the Chiefs taking a narrow 29-26 win over the Bears.

    Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Saracens v Harlequins

    Saracens are pursuing their 14th Premier 15s title chase against last year’s champions Harlequins.

    The Quins came out on top in last year’s final but Saracens have had a great season by topping the league with 77 points, 15 points ahead of fourth placed Harlequins.

  2. Where can I watch?

    BBC Sport

    All the action will be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.

    Saracens v Harlequins - 13:45 - BBC Sport & BBC Sport app

    Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears - 16:20 - BBC Sport & BBC Sport app

  3. How to get into rugby union

    Get Inspired

    #GetInspired

    Video content

    Video caption: Why you need to start playing rugby

    Camaraderie and teamwork are vital skills in most team sports, but none to the same extent as in rugby union.

    Rugby union is a sport of skill, bravery and strength.

    And if you're not interested in big tackles there are plenty of options for you, from touch, where tackling is banned, to light-hearted options like beach rugby.

    Although a certain level of physical stature is required in the professional ranks, rugby union really is an accessible sport, with the wide range of positions that make it a sport for everybody.

    Forwards are typically stronger, heavier and entrusted with the more physical aspects of the game, whereas backs utilise pace and agility.

    Find a club in your region by visiting England Rugby,Irish Rugby,Scottish Rugby, or Welsh Rugby.

