Watch: Women's Premier 15s semis - Saracens v Harlequins & Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears

As the Premier 15s reaches the end of the season, four teams are in action in the semi-finals on Sunday - all competing for a spot in the final on 3 June.

League leaders and 13 time league champions Saracens take on Harlequins. Whilst Exeter Chiefs face rivals Bristol Bears.

Harlequins are in a hunt for back to back title victories after they beat Saracens 25-17 in last year’s final at Kingsholm.

Exeter Chiefs were Premier 15s league debutants last season. Since then, the side have risen up the table and they will be hoping to the keep dreams of lifting their first league title alive.

Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears

These two sides faced each other last weekend having already guaranteed a play-off spot, with the Chiefs taking a narrow 29-26 win over the Bears.

Saracens v Harlequins

Saracens are pursuing their 14th Premier 15s title chase against last year’s champions Harlequins.

The Quins came out on top in last year’s final but Saracens have had a great season by topping the league with 77 points, 15 points ahead of fourth placed Harlequins.