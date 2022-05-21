Watch: Women's Premier 15s semis - Saracens v Harlequins & Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears

As the Premier 15s reaches the end of the season, four teams\nare in action in the semi-finals on Sunday - all competing for a spot in the final\non 3 June. League leaders and 13 time league champions Saracens take on Harlequins . Whilst Exeter Chiefs face rivals Bristol Bears. Harlequins are in a hunt for back to back title victories\nafter they beat Saracens 25-17 in last year’s final at Kingsholm. Exeter Chiefs were Premier 15s league debutants last season.\nSince then, the side have risen up the table and they will be hoping to the\nkeep dreams of lifting their first league title alive. Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears These two sides faced each other last weekend having already\nguaranteed a play-off spot, with the Chiefs taking a narrow 29-26 win over the\nBears. Saracens v Harlequins Saracens are pursuing their 14th Premier 15s title chase against last year’s champions Harlequins. The Quins came out on top in last year’s final but Saracens have had a great season by topping the league with 77 points, 15 points ahead of fourth placed Harlequins.
Where can I watch?
BBC Sport
All the action will be available on catch-up on the BBC iPlayer.
Saracens v Harlequins - 13:45 - BBC Sport & BBC Sport app
Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears - 16:20 - BBC Sport & BBC Sport app
