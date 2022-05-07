Challenge Cup: Lyon 6-7 Glasgow Warriors - radio & text

Glasgow skipper Ryan Wilson and referee Matthew Carley exchange words after a penalty decision goes Lyon's way.
It does nothing to distract Leo Berdeu, who kicks his second penalty of the game.
Lyon 3-7 Glasgow
Demba Bamba shrugs off a couple of tackles and makes his way into Glasgow's 22, but Lyon knock-on in the next phase.
Converted try Lyon 3-7 Glasgow
Josh McKay
Out of absolutely nothing, Glasgow get the first try!
Josh McKay dinks a kick over the top, no-one in a Lyon jersey wants to claim it, and McKay races through to gather the ball and score.
Lyon 3-0 Glasgow
Really sloppy from Glasgow so far.
They look to run it from inside their own half, it's all a bit rushed and Ollie Smith knocks-on.
Penalty Lyon 3-0 Glasgow
Leo Berdeu
Lyon take points from their first visit to Glasgow's 22.
Leo Berdeu splits the posts after Glasgow infringed at the breakdown.
Kick-off
Lyon 0-0 Glasgow
We're off in France...
Glasgow cannot claim the kick-off, and the hosts are instantly on the front foot.
Previous meetings
Lyon v Glasgow Warriors (20:00)
These sides have met twice before, when Glasgow did the double over Lyon in the 2018-19 Champions Cup group stage.
A repeat result tonight would put Glasgow into a first European semi-final.
'It's a big opportunity for us' - Wilson
Lyon v Glasgow Warriors (20:00)
Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson has been speaking to BBC Radio Scotland ahead of kick-off:
"When you get to the latter stages of this competition, it's extremely tough", he said. "Lyon have picked a very strong team - we know it's a big challenge. We're pleased that we're into a quarter-final, but we want to go one more.
"We played two big sides in South Africa, and unfortunately picked up some injuries. That opens the door for other players, and we get that test tonight. Last week we were in the game at half-time, but we have to be better after the break.
"We have to keep the likes of Tuisova quiet, and I'm looking forward to the battle in midfield. It's a big opportunity for us."
The hosts
Lyon v Glasgow Warriors (20:00)
Lyon sit 5th in the Top14, and come into this game off the back of a 43-20 win over league leaders Montpellier.
They name a side with several French internationals, including Dylan Cretin and Demba Bamba in the forwards.
Glasgow will need to keep an eye on Fijian winger Josua Tuisova - he has the ability to be incredibly destructive.
Wilson makes four changes
Lyon v Glasgow Warriors (20:00)
Danny Wilson has been forced into changes after injuries struck his Glasgow squad during their trip to South Africa.
Rory Darge and Duncan Weir both look likely to miss the rest of the season - they are replaced by Ally Miller and Ross Thompson.
The other two changes are at hooker, where Johnny Matthews comes in for George Turner, and at centre, where Sam Johnson starts in place of Stafford McDowall.
Evening!
Lyon v Glasgow Warriors (20:00)
Welcome to our coverage of the European Challenge Cup, as Glasgow travel to France to take on Lyon.
You can listen to BBC Radio Scotland's commentary via the link at the top of the page, and we'll have live text updates throughout.