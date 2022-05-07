Live

Challenge Cup: Edinburgh 0-0 Wasps - radio & text

George O'Neill

  1. Post update

    Edinburgh 0-0 Wasps

    Wasps win the first scrum battle, driving Edinburgh back and winning a penalty - ominous signs...

  2. Post update

    Edinburgh 0-0 Wasps

    Wasps now have a line-out inside Edinburgh territory, but an overthrow sees the chance drift away.

  3. Post update

    Edinburgh 0-0 Wasps

    Edinburgh start brightly, throwing the ball wide to Emiliano Boffelli, but the Argentine's grubber kick through only finds Brad Shields.

  4. Kick-off

    Edinburgh 0-0 Wasps

    Charlie Atkinson gets us under way in Edinburgh...

  5. Post update

    Edinburgh v Wasps (12:30)

    The players are out in the Scottish capital...

    Who are you backing to win this one at home?

    Thumbs up for Edinburgh. Thumbs down for Wasps.

  6. 'Big players need to stand up' - Blackett

    Edinburgh v Wasps (12:30)

    Wasps head coach Lee Blackett has also been giving his thoughts to BT Sport:

    "There were a lot of boys disappointed after the London Irish game", he said. "It felt like a big loss after that horror show of the last 13 minutes.

    "Alfie [Barbeary] is a big game player. Edinburgh are very attack minded - it will be a tight game, and will come down to those moments. You need big players to stand up and seize those moments.

    "The breakdown will be massive today."

    Wasps head coach Lee Blackett
    Copyright: SNS
  7. 'Looking forward to it' - Blair

    Edinburgh v Wasps (12:30)

    Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair has been talking to BT Sport ahead of kick-off:

    [When asked how he balances priorities between the URC and European competition]: "It's not too hard", he said. "We think we have a squad capable of doing that.

    "Connor Boyle played fantastically when Hamish Watson was away with international stuff - we felt it was a little chance to freshen up the squad and see what Connor can do at this level.

    "There's always an element of trying to play to your DNA, but you also have to focus on the team in front of you. I'm looking forward to seeing how the guys go today."

    Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair
    Copyright: SNS
  9. Barbeary and Spink start for Wasps

    Edinburgh v Wasps (12:30)

    The visitors make just the two changes, with Sam Spink replacing Malakai Fekitoa, and Alfie Barbeary coming in for Tom Willis at number eight.

    The Coventry-based side are unbeaten in seven games, having won six consecutive games before last week's 42-42 draw with London Irish.

  10. Blair makes four changes

    Edinburgh v Wasps (12:30)

    Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair has rotated his side after last week's defeat to Ulster.

    In the forward pack, Adam McBurney, Harrison Courtney and Connor Boyle come in for Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman and Hamish Watson.

    The only other change is at inside-centre, where Chris Dean replaces the injured James Lang.

    Chris Dean starts for Edinburgh
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Chris Dean partners Mark Bennett in the centres
  13. Afternoon!

    Edinburgh v Wasps (12:30)

    Welcome to our coverage of the European Challenge Cup, as Wasps cross the border north to take on Edinburgh at the DAM Health Stadium.

    We'll have live text updates throughout.

    The Dam Health Stadium ahead of kick-off
    Copyright: SNS
