Challenge Cup: Edinburgh 0-0 Wasps - radio & text

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair has been talking to BT Sport ahead of kick-off:

[When asked how he balances priorities between the URC and European competition]: "It's not too hard", he said. "We think we have a squad capable of doing that.

"Connor Boyle played fantastically when Hamish Watson was away with international stuff - we felt it was a little chance to freshen up the squad and see what Connor can do at this level.

"There's always an element of trying to play to your DNA, but you also have to focus on the team in front of you. I'm looking forward to seeing how the guys go today."