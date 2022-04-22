URC: Stormers 0-0 Glasgow Warriors

Glasgow have never played the Stormers before, but prop Zander Fagerson played and scored on this ground for the Lions last summer in a 49-3 victory.
He'd love a repeat today.
The hosts
Stormers v Glasgow Warriors (17:30)
The Stormers have won their last five matches, and are just three points behind Glasgow in the URC table. When you also factor in the travel involved, this is undoubtedly a stern test for Danny Wilson's men.
Manie Libbok and Leolin Las both start in the back line - they are the URC's leading points scorer and try scorer, respectively.
Injuries force Glasgow reshuffle
Stormers v Glasgow Warriors (17:30)
Ali Price captains Glasgow in the absence of Ryan Wilson, who picked up a dead leg last week against Newcastle and hasn't recovered - Jack Dempsey and Ally Miller both come into the back row.
Kiran McDonald takes the injured Scott Cummings' number five shirt. In the backs, Josh McKay shifts out on to the wing in place of Sebastian Cancelliere, who also succumbed to injury against Newcastle. Ollie Smith makes a welcome return at full-back.
Nearly there
Stormers v Glasgow Warriors (17:30)
The players are out in Cape Town.
Kick-off is just moments away.
Stormers v Glasgow Warriors (17:30)
Stormers v Glasgow Warriors (17:30)
Afternoon!
Stormers v Glasgow Warriors (17:30)
It's a Friday night double-header in the URC!
We start in Cape Town, where Glasgow begin their South African trip against the Stormers, before Edinburgh host Zebre at the DAM Health Stadium.
We'll have live text updates for both games right here.