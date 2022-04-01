Listen: Premiership commentaries
Play audio Exeter Chiefs v Bath (02/04/2022) from BBC Radio Devon
Play audio Exeter v Bath from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Gloucester v Wasps from BBC Radio Gloucestershire
Play audio Gloucester v Wasps from BBC Coventry & Warwickshire
Play audio Northampton Saints v Bristol Bears from BBC Radio Northampton
Play audio Northampton v Bristol Bears from BBC Radio Bristol
Play audio Worcester Warriors v Newcastle Falcons from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Worcester Warriors v Newcastle Falcons from BBC Newcastle
Worcester v Newcastle (Sat)
Team news as Worcester Warriors host Newcastle Falcons in Saturday's Premiership fixture at Sixways (15:00 BST).Read more
Northampton v Bristol (Sat)
Team news as Northampton Saints host Bristol Bears in Saturday's Premiership fixture at Franklin's Gardens (15:00 BST).Read more
Gloucester v Wasps (Sat)
Team news as Gloucester host Wasps in Saturday's Premiership fixture at Kingsholm (15:00 BST).Read more
Exeter v Bath (Sat)
Team news as Exeter Chiefs host Bath in Saturday's Premiership fixture at Sandy Park (15:00 BST).Read more